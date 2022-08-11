Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Meteor likely ‘the size of a beach ball’ causes sonic boom over Utah, experts say
A mysterious loud boom that rattled Salt Lake City residents — including Utah’s governor — has been identified, experts say. After seismologists ruled out an earthquake and military authorities reported no explosions to account for the extraordinarily loud boom heard about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug, 13, experts told KUTV it was most likely a meteor.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flash flood watch posted for parts of Southern California
A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching storms for weeks that have caused...
