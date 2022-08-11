Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-South Area Job Fair to be held in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) with the Governor's Job Fair Network of Mississippi will host the 2022 Mid-South Area Job fair at Brown Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, August 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MDES said people are often hired on spot, so...
Former Mississippi public safety commissioner, highway patrol chief David Huggins dies at 74
JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced the death of former Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner and Chief of the Mississippi Highway Patrol David Huggins Friday. Huggins, a resident of Brandon and native of Biggersville, Mississippi, passed away due to health complications on Wednesday afternoon. He was...
Arkansas Election Day is here| Here's what you need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Municipal Primary State Elections take place Tuesday, August 9. Residents can also check their voter registration status online. To check registration status, click here. Arkansas residents can find their designated voter polling locations here. Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
14-year-old shot and killed in East Arkansas
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — The Helena-West Helena Police Department said Friday a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed. They are currently investigating the incident, and said no further details will be given at this time. Anyone with tips or information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Helena-West...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0