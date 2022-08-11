ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

citywatchla.com

50 City Report: California’s Fixer-Upper Markets Are the Most Expensive

Fixer-uppers may be a solution in some markets, as homes in need of a little TLC are 32% cheaper on average than turnkey homes. However, California cities buck the national trend as not even properties that are in serious need of repairs will give you respite from boiling-hot home prices. Here's where California stands according to our latest report on the best markets for fixer-upper potential:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Could be the Worst Year for Spaghetti Sauce in California

The ongoing California drought takes many victims, but now it comes knocking on the door of none other than the humble tomato. This year the state’s perennial water crisis is hitting tomato crops like never before, driving up prices and giving farmers a reason to doubt if the plant can thrive sustainably under such conditions. Bloomberg first reported the news, followed by the Mercury News, letting spaghetti and salsa fans know to start saving their pennies for what may become a more difficult to purchase couple of condiments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs

Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KRON4 News

Southwest flight forced to return back to Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1281 bound for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday morning because of a mechanical issue “requiring review,” airline officials said. The plane landed without any trouble and taxied to its gate. Passengers will board another plane for the trip to Maui, officials said. […]
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Step Inside La Société, SoMa’s New French Bistro Backed by a Squad of Mina Group Alumni

Starting this week, there’s a new place for San Franciscans to dive head first into a steaming bowl of moules-frites paired with a glass of zingy white wine or dip into a hot bowl of French onion soup, nuzzled under a cheesy blanket torched to a crisp. New French restaurant La Société begins serving dinner Tuesday, August 16 with plans to add lunch service down the line. The restaurant, nestled in the corner of the lobby of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, is the first San Francisco opening from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
BEAT OF HAWAII

Breaking: Another Southwest Hawaii Mid-Pacific Diversion

For the second time in three weeks, a Southwest Hawaii flight has had an over-water diversion. Today, Southwest flight 1281 departed Oakland this morning at 9:38 AM, and was inbound to Maui. Something severe enough occurred mid-Pacific that the plane made a u-turn nearing the half way point to Hawaii. Data from Flightaware would seem to indicate the diversion took place at just over 90 minutes into the flight. The flight did a u-turn then landed safely at Oakland at 12:42 PM. There was an unexplained delay before the aircraft actually arrived at the gate, thirty minutes later. Southwest said only that the cause was a “mechanical issue requiring review.” The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737MAX 8.
HAWAII STATE

