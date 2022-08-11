Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
citywatchla.com
50 City Report: California’s Fixer-Upper Markets Are the Most Expensive
Fixer-uppers may be a solution in some markets, as homes in need of a little TLC are 32% cheaper on average than turnkey homes. However, California cities buck the national trend as not even properties that are in serious need of repairs will give you respite from boiling-hot home prices. Here's where California stands according to our latest report on the best markets for fixer-upper potential:
Eater
This Could be the Worst Year for Spaghetti Sauce in California
The ongoing California drought takes many victims, but now it comes knocking on the door of none other than the humble tomato. This year the state’s perennial water crisis is hitting tomato crops like never before, driving up prices and giving farmers a reason to doubt if the plant can thrive sustainably under such conditions. Bloomberg first reported the news, followed by the Mercury News, letting spaghetti and salsa fans know to start saving their pennies for what may become a more difficult to purchase couple of condiments.
Amazon One: ‘Pay with your palm’ coming to Bay Area grocery stores
(KRON) – A new technology that uses your palm to pay has been tested at several stores around the Bay Area, and now it may be coming to a grocery store near you. Amazon One is a contactless payment system that uses your palm to pay. Some are optimistic towards the idea of using this […]
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.
In viral TikTok videos, San Francisco’s Wag Hotels accused of neglecting dogs in its care
A company executive acknowledged "there were a few issues" with a dog's recent stay.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs
Whether you adore strolling through California's incredible national forests or prefer beach vibes with stunning coasts and charming seaside cities, the road trip from San Francisco to Palm Springs has you covered. Whichever route you take, you'll be sure of an unforgettable drive. The 550-mile road trip from San Francisco...
Home sales down, price reductions up as Bay Area housing market cools
Are we headed for a market correction?
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
travelexperta.com
Moving From San Francisco to Los Angeles: What Do You Need to Know?
If you are planning to make this transition in your life, then you are in for a big treat. San Francisco and Los Angeles are both glamorous cities, boasting busy days and sparkling nights. There’s a good reason, though, that you might be planning to move to L.A.! It could...
Southwest flight forced to return back to Oakland International Airport
OAKLAND, Calif (BCN) — Southwest Airlines Flight 1281 bound for Hawaii was forced to return to Oakland International Airport on Monday morning because of a mechanical issue “requiring review,” airline officials said. The plane landed without any trouble and taxied to its gate. Passengers will board another plane for the trip to Maui, officials said. […]
Eater
Step Inside La Société, SoMa’s New French Bistro Backed by a Squad of Mina Group Alumni
Starting this week, there’s a new place for San Franciscans to dive head first into a steaming bowl of moules-frites paired with a glass of zingy white wine or dip into a hot bowl of French onion soup, nuzzled under a cheesy blanket torched to a crisp. New French restaurant La Société begins serving dinner Tuesday, August 16 with plans to add lunch service down the line. The restaurant, nestled in the corner of the lobby of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, is the first San Francisco opening from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Breaking: Another Southwest Hawaii Mid-Pacific Diversion
For the second time in three weeks, a Southwest Hawaii flight has had an over-water diversion. Today, Southwest flight 1281 departed Oakland this morning at 9:38 AM, and was inbound to Maui. Something severe enough occurred mid-Pacific that the plane made a u-turn nearing the half way point to Hawaii. Data from Flightaware would seem to indicate the diversion took place at just over 90 minutes into the flight. The flight did a u-turn then landed safely at Oakland at 12:42 PM. There was an unexplained delay before the aircraft actually arrived at the gate, thirty minutes later. Southwest said only that the cause was a “mechanical issue requiring review.” The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737MAX 8.
