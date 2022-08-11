The ongoing California drought takes many victims, but now it comes knocking on the door of none other than the humble tomato. This year the state’s perennial water crisis is hitting tomato crops like never before, driving up prices and giving farmers a reason to doubt if the plant can thrive sustainably under such conditions. Bloomberg first reported the news, followed by the Mercury News, letting spaghetti and salsa fans know to start saving their pennies for what may become a more difficult to purchase couple of condiments.

