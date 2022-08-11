Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested in Lenoir County on drug trafficking charges. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Hill has been charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for the keep and sale of controlled substances, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
No bond for Grantsboro man after midnight traffic stop
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grantsboro man is being held without bond after his arrest on more than a half-dozen charges, including possessing meth and cocaine. Richard Henries was stopped by deputies around midnight in the Vandemere area of Pamlico County after they were investigating a ‘shots fired’ call.
Lenoir County Sheriff Office: Drug arrest in southern Lenoir County
Lenoir County Sheriff Office posted the following on their Facebook page:. On August 13, 2022, the Lenoir County Sheriff's Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Units executed a search warrant at the residence of Jason Hill on Jessie T. Bryan Road. This search warrant was part of an ongoing drug and criminal violation case. They were assisted in the investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants. Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to...
Sampson County man arrested, charged in murder of Duplin County man
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Sampson County man was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a man that happened on Aug. 6 in Duplin County. Carl McDaniel Faison of Turkey was arrested on Monday. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Raekwon […]
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
Body found in trash dumped alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body has been found among trash dumped along a Duplin County highway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered on U.S. 117 when they stopped to investigate trash dumped on the side of the road. The highway between the Ace...
Charges pending after incident with gun at New Bern High School
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a gun was reportedly displayed during an altercation between two New Bern High School student-athletes outside of the school after football practice Monday, deputies said. A preliminary investigation indicated the gun was not fired, and no injuries were reported. At 11:35 a.m. Monday, deputies responded […]
All-way stop installed at intersection in Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY (WITN) — An all-way stop will be installed in Lenoir County on Tuesday. The stop will be installed at the intersection of NC 903 and Don Hardy Road. Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and will end around noon. Drivers are advised to slow down when...
Possible explosive device removed from Havelock intersection
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have cleared the scene of a possible explosive device at a busy intersection in Havelock. Havelock police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. for the device found at McCotter Boulevard and Kyle Drive. Traffic in the area was diverted and the State Bureau...
Suspicious device removed by bomb squad, Havelock intersection back open
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A suspicious device found in Havelock has been removed by bomb squads from MCAS Cherry Point and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the intersection of McCotter Blvd. and Kyle Dr. is back open, making for easier travel for drivers that need to get to Highway 101 or U.S. 70.
Jacksonville Police searching for runaway
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
Charges pending after fight at New Bern High School among student-athletes
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say charges are pending after a gun was reportedly shown during a fight at New Bern High School. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and New Bern police officers responded to the school at 11:35 a.m. Monday due to a report of a person with a gun. School was not in session, but some staff members and student-athletes were at the school.
Lenoir County All-Way Stop coming Tuesday
SEVEN SPRINGS – The state Transportation Department will install an all-way stop at a Lenior County crossroads to improve safety. The location is N.C. 903 and Davis Hardy Road. Drivers on N.C. 903 currently do not stop. The transition is scheduled to be made Tuesday, from roughly 8 a.m. until noon, weather permitting. Drivers should slow down […]
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
Crews to replace drainage pipe on Carteret County road
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A road north of Beaufort will be closed for drainage improvements for the next few days. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the work on U.S. 70 (Live Oak Street), north of North Harbor Drive will take place from Aug. 15-18. Work was originally scheduled...
One dead after head-on collision in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon in Craven County. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Streets Ferry Road. Charlie Rogers, Jr. was driving a 1991 Honda Accord. Rodgers, Jr. veered over the center...
Jacksonville police officer of 65 years and WWII veteran gets lifetime achievement award
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A WWII veteran and long-serving employee with the Jacksonville Police Department has been selected to get a lifetime achievement award. The Jacksonville Police Department says XY Brown has been with the city for more than 65 years, starting out as a volunteer in 1957 and now working as a police officer and crossing guard.
Beaufort County drug trafficker sentenced
NEW BERN, N.C. — District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes announced that Gemean Tiyoung Moore, 42, of Washington pled guilty and was sentenced Wednesday on drug-related charges. Moore pled guilty to three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, one count […]
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county enabled the seizure of drugs. a semi-automatic shotgun, and the arrest of two men. Onslow County deputies and NCIS agents arranged buys of drugs from a person suspected of dealing narcotics to residents of Sneads Ferry.
