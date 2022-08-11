ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Craig Daily Press

Scranton: Here we go starting off a new school year

Our local schools might actually get off to, dare it be said, a normal start this year. After two grueling years of interruptions such as at-home learning, Zoom classrooms, contact-tracing, mask wearing, virtue signaling, and fear mongering, this fall seems largely as though it will be a smooth back-to-school experience for our local kids.
