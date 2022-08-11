ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Beloved bodega cat home safe after catnapping caper

By Finn Hoogensen, Darren McQuade
 3 days ago

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Boka, the beloved bodega cat stolen earlier this summer in Brooklyn, was safely returned to his owner on August 5. Boka seemed a little shell-shocked when he was brought back but is now feeling better, according to the owner.

“BOKA IS BACK,” Abdul Majeed, owner of Green Olives Deli and Grocery, posted on Instagram. “Thanks for everyone who helped & shared the story. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Boka is beloved by customers of the bodega in Park Slope. The cat was stolen while outside on July 29. A man in a blue hat, white shirt, and khaki pants scooped up Boka and walked off, as seen on surveillance video.

Fortunately, the catnapping ended in a positive outcome. A woman who got Boka from another person who knew the alleged thief brought the cat back to the store Friday afternoon, the owner told NEWS10 sister station in the city. The identity of the thief and why they stole Boka remained unclear.

