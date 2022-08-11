Muncie man charged in triple homicide now accused of threatening to kill jailers

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man already charged with fatally shooting three members of a Muncie family now stands accused of threatening to kill correction officers at the Delaware County jail.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman on Thursday charged Devin Xavier Myers, 28, with intimidation and being a prisoner in possession of a deadly weapon.

Court documents allege Myers was determined to have a "shank" — also described as a "sharpened instrument" — in the jail on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, Myers allegedly told a jail officer, "I'm going to get all you ... before I go to (prison). I swear on my kids I'll get you."

The deadly weapon charge is a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence. Intimidation is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Those two counts were added to nine charges pending against Myers in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

Myers is charged with murder in the July 12 shooting death of 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick. The teen's remains were found two days later near Prairie Creek Reservoir.

Muncie police said that after that homicide, Myers on the early morning of July 13 went to the home of Musick's family, along South Liberty Street, and fatally shot the teen's grandfather, 69-year-old Malcolm Perdue, and another relative, Kyndra K. Swift, 51.

Another Muncie man, Daniel Lamar Jones, 27, also is accused of participating in that armed home invasion.

In addition to three counts of murder, Myers faces charges including armed robbery, criminal confinement, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and obstruction of justice.

Prosecutor Hoffman has said he is considering whether to pursue capital punishment in the triple homicide case.

