Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | A family atmosphere at West Bend Lakes Golf Club in Town of Trenton, WI
Town of Trenton, WI – “We would never be where we are without the employees,” said Tom Merkel, co-owner of West Bend Lakes Golf Club. The family-owned course at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
spectrumnews1.com
Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
WISN
Milwaukee Ale House to close
MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine
The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park closes its doors permanently
The Brown Bottle Tavern and Eating Hall located in Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee has closed its doors permanently.
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
July 2022 a busy month at Hartford Municipal Airport | By Steve Volkert
August 16, 2022 – Hartford, WI – The end of month reports on activity at the Hartford Municipal Airport show a very busy month of aviation. Last month, 500 planes were filled up at our fuel pumps, which calculates out to 16 planes a day. The EAA in...
WTAP
Lake Superior Splendor -- Bayside, WI
BAYSIDE, WI (WTAP) - This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of his impressions and memories of the Holiday Vacation tour “Lake Superior Splendor”. As a result, it is only his opinion and does not reflect the opinions of the TV station nor Holiday Vacations. We got up...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies
A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
CBS 58
Delafield residents pack Common Council meeting over controversial housing development pitch
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A controversial pitch to build a new housing development in Delafield resulted in a packed house at the Delafield Common Council meeting Monday night. Over and over we heard concerns about an increase in traffic, one woman saying she'd like to maintain the integrity of...
WISN
Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens
MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Bernice “Bunny” Ellen (Bunkelman) Scannell, 93, of Kewaskum, WI
August 16, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Bernice “Bunny” Ellen (Bunkelman) Scannell, 93, of Kewaskum, went to her heavenly home, with loving family by her side, on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital due to pneumonia (unrelated to Covid). Bernice was born on...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
Comments / 0