West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | A family atmosphere at West Bend Lakes Golf Club in Town of Trenton, WI

Town of Trenton, WI – “We would never be where we are without the employees,” said Tom Merkel, co-owner of West Bend Lakes Golf Club. The family-owned course at 1241 Highway 33 E, in the Town of Trenton, WI is working hard with its dedicated staff to build for the future.
spectrumnews1.com

Sanger House Gardens brings in visitors from across Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When you step into Steve Bielk’s backyard in Milwaukee’s Historic Brewer’s Hill, you’re greeted by hundreds of plants and flowers. “We’ve got about 500 varieties of plants out here,” said Bielk. “Trees, shrubs, grasses, perennials and so on.”. Bielk and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Food Scene Praised in Milwaukee Magazine

The food scene in the Lakeshore area has been on the rise over the past several years. In Manitowoc, restaurants like Holla and the Courthouse Pub have given the Clipper City some higher-end options, while Brix and Ryan’s on York have elevated the traditional bar food to new levels.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

75th Annual Allenton Picnic plans in full swing | By Ron Naab

Allenton, WI – The 75th annual Allenton Picnic at Veteran’s Park in Allenton, WI, is gearing up for three days of fun from August 19 – 21, 2022. The festival kicks off Friday night, August 19, 2022, with a local fish fry served by veterans from the Allenton American Legion Post. Serving options include a dine-in or drive-thru event.
ALLENTON, WI
WTAP

Lake Superior Splendor -- Bayside, WI

BAYSIDE, WI (WTAP) - This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of his impressions and memories of the Holiday Vacation tour “Lake Superior Splendor”. As a result, it is only his opinion and does not reflect the opinions of the TV station nor Holiday Vacations. We got up...
BAYSIDE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Shore Beach among ‘most contaminated in nation,' group says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee is surrounded by water, and that's what one group celebrated Sunday, Aug. 14 at South Shore Beach, water was part of a much deeper conversation. The annual "We Are Water" event returned for the first time after a two-year break during the pandemic. The focus this year was on reconnecting people with the water and finding ways to keep it clean.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Spirit Halloween store now open in West Bend, Wi

West Bend, WI – It is August and already the Halloween-themed store is open in Washington County. Spirit Halloween is in the former Pier One, 1225 W. Paradise Drive, in West Bend, WI. There are 17 Spirit Halloween stores in Wisconsin. The store in Fond du Lac is in...
WEST BEND, WI
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
WEST BEND, WI

