Crash in downtown Hillsboro: 1 removed from car, ‘patients’ taken to hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is responding to the scene of a motor vehicle crash.
The crash happened on Southeast 10th Street, right by the Hillsboro Police Department building.
Hillsboro Fire says crews have extracted one person from a car and that “patients are being transported” to a nearby hospital.Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
It’s unclear how many people were injured at this time.
Officials say “Please avoid the area.”
No other details were immediately available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
Comments / 0