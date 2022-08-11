ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Crash in downtown Hillsboro: 1 removed from car, ‘patients’ taken to hospital

By Andrew Foran
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Hillsboro Fire & Rescue is responding to the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

The crash happened on Southeast 10th Street, right by the Hillsboro Police Department building.

Hillsboro Fire says crews have extracted one person from a car and that “patients are being transported” to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how many people were injured at this time.

Officials say “Please avoid the area.”

No other details were immediately available.

