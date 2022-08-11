ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, NY

longisland.com

Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Suffolk PD 6th Precinct holds monthly community meeting

Suffolk County Police Department’s 6th Precinct held its monthly community meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the precinct’s headquarters in Selden, addressing a number of pressing public safety concerns. The meeting was hosted by Deputy Inspector Eric D’Agostino, who discussed the crime statistics of the towns within the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located

A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
WANTAGH, NY
News 12

Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries

Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hundreds turn out to honor 9/11 firefighter

There were blue surfboards sitting on Riverside beach this past Sunday morning, ready to take riders onto the gently bobbing ocean waves. There were young people limbering up for a mile-plus run. But of the approximately 100 people on the beach that day, no one understood better what the event was really all about than Lauren Kiefer-Foley.
midislandtimes.com

National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
Jeffery Mac

CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges

Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport man indicted, arraigned on dogfighting charges

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly has announced that a Freeport man who allegedly bred and sold pit bulls for use in dogfighting has been indicted by a Nassau County grand jury. Lonnie Poindexter, 54, was arraigned on Aug. 4 on one count of Prohibition of Animal Fighting/AML 351...
FREEPORT, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport

Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Conditions at the new Moxey Rigby warrant change

Though the exterior of the Moxey A. Rigby public housing complex is pleasantly airy, the inconvenient design of its grounds, and the sluggish pace of repairs after a fire followed by water damage in Sept. 2021, have contributed to tenant discontent. On one hand, the building has many advantages over...
FREEPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store

A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
PATCHOGUE, NY

