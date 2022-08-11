Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Committing 9 Burglaries Throughout Nassau
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Mineola man on Friday, August 12,. 2022 at 4:07 am for multiple Burglaries that occurred throughout Nassau County. According to Detectives, Third Precinct Officers responded to 365 Willis. Avenue, Mineola for a building alarm. Upon arrival officers observed a male running westbound...
Suffolk PD 6th Precinct holds monthly community meeting
Suffolk County Police Department’s 6th Precinct held its monthly community meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the precinct’s headquarters in Selden, addressing a number of pressing public safety concerns. The meeting was hosted by Deputy Inspector Eric D’Agostino, who discussed the crime statistics of the towns within the...
New Cassel Man Accused Of Shooting At Driver In Hempstead
A 26-year-old man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a driver on Long Island. Terrell Nesbitt, of New Cassel, was arrested during a traffic stop in Baldwin at Carmer Court and James Court at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Missing Wantagh Mother, 3-Month-Old Located
A Long Island mother and her infant son who went missing have been located. Dominic D’Angelo, 3 months old, and his mother Guisely Cuadrado, age 40, had last been seen at their residence in Wantagh around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Nassau County Police said. Police say that the...
Nassau fire officials: 7 NICE buses catch fire
The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford.
News 12
Nassau fire officials: Decommissioned NICE buses caught fire; no injuries
Nassau fire officials have confirmed that nearly a dozen Nassau Inter-County-Express (NICE) buses are on fire. The News 12 newsroom received multiple calls about black billowing smoke near Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. Officials say the buses were decommissioned, parked in a back parking lot and waiting to be taken...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in Suffolk County
Police have arrested a man on charges in the deadly hit and run early Sunday morning in Suffolk County.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hundreds turn out to honor 9/11 firefighter
There were blue surfboards sitting on Riverside beach this past Sunday morning, ready to take riders onto the gently bobbing ocean waves. There were young people limbering up for a mile-plus run. But of the approximately 100 people on the beach that day, no one understood better what the event was really all about than Lauren Kiefer-Foley.
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of August 13, 2022 - August 20, 2022
Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 13, 2022 - Saturday, August 20, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of August 11, 2022
The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:. ■ A shoplifter was reported at Target located on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack on Aug. 4. A person allegedly stole a variety of trading cards valued at $110. Dix Hills. ■ Kings Landscaping of Huntington reported that an unknown...
CFO of Long Island School Stole $8m, Bought Houses On Fire Island, DA Alleges
Schechter School(LongIsland.com) The Chief Financial Officer of a private school on Long Island is under some hot water. He is alleged to have stolen more than $8 million from the private school and used it for his own personal expenditures. Those expenditures include buying five different houses on Fire Island as well as a whole fleet of cars for himself and his family. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office revealed this information in a statement on Monday.
Franklin Square barbershop holds fundraiser for family with autistic children
Barber Ruben Zargarov has provided free haircuts to children with disabilities since he bought Neighborhood Barber Shop seven years ago.
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport man indicted, arraigned on dogfighting charges
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly has announced that a Freeport man who allegedly bred and sold pit bulls for use in dogfighting has been indicted by a Nassau County grand jury. Lonnie Poindexter, 54, was arraigned on Aug. 4 on one count of Prohibition of Animal Fighting/AML 351...
30-Year-Old Dies In 2-Vehicle Crash In East Northport
Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island. The crash happened on Jericho Turnpike near Verleye Avenue in East Northport at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Gary Skaats, of East Northport, was...
Herald Community Newspapers
Conditions at the new Moxey Rigby warrant change
Though the exterior of the Moxey A. Rigby public housing complex is pleasantly airy, the inconvenient design of its grounds, and the sluggish pace of repairs after a fire followed by water damage in Sept. 2021, have contributed to tenant discontent. On one hand, the building has many advantages over...
Man Injures 3 In Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
A man has been apprehended after police say he injured three people with a machete during an incident at a Long Island sporting goods store. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 in Patchogue. The incident at DICK’S Sporting Goods, located at 499-64 Sunrise Highway, unfolded after...
11 Suffolk County Beaches Closed To Bathing Due To Excess Bacteria
Nearly a dozen Long Island beaches are closed to bathing due to excess bacteria. The 11 beaches are all on the north shore of Suffolk County. They are:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point;. Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach;. Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove...
NYC taxi driver, a father of 4, dies in robbery incident; $15K reward for suspects: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A $15,000 reward is being offered in connection with a cab driver who died of injuries sustained in an alleged, violent theft-of-services attempt Saturday in Queens, according to multiple reports. Kutina Gyimah, 52, chased down several unidentified suspects, who according to surveillance from the scene,...
