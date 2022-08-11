Gloversville, NY — The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is excited to announce its first-ever fundraising gala will be held on Thursday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the organization’s newly renovated Broadway Street location in Gloversville, New York. The event will welcome community members, partners, and others in a celebration of the organization’s 46 years working with clients in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting and expanding the programs of The Family Counseling Center.

GLOVERSVILLE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO