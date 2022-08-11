Read full article on original website
Related
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting
For Immediate Release — There is a Retired Public Employees Association Membership Meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 8th at Vernon Downs. The even will include a Breakfast Buffet and a presentation by guest speaker Billy the Liquor Guy, author of “Under Too Long.”. Additionally, there will be door...
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Adirondack Railroad Holding Auditions for Polar Express Actors and Singers
Utica, NY – Auditions and Rehearsals for the upcoming Polar Express Train Ride will be held at Utica Union Station on August 19th at 10am & August 20th at 4pm. To book your audition time submit a resume by email with the subject line “Polar Express Audition” to erincrowe@adirondackrr.com.
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Crust & Bonacio Construction, Inc. to Host Golf Tournament to Benefit The Kelberman Center
Rome , New York — Crust Kitchen & Bar and Bonacio Construction are hosting a NEW Golf tournament called the Negotiator open. The plan is to select a charity every year to support and donate all the proceeds the tournament generates. For the inaugural year we’ve chosen The Kelberman Center. This year the tournament will be held at Rome Country Club on September 22nd, 2022. Join Crust for a relaxing, fun day of golf, including Awards, Contests and Raffles!
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: The Family Counseling Center Announces Award Honorees
Gloversville, NY — The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is excited to announce its first-ever fundraising gala will be held on Thursday, September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the organization’s newly renovated Broadway Street location in Gloversville, New York. The event will welcome community members, partners, and others in a celebration of the organization’s 46 years working with clients in the Mohawk Valley and Southern Adirondacks. All proceeds from the event will go toward supporting and expanding the programs of The Family Counseling Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: Dominic Fiacco Piano Concert at Remsen Arts Center
REMSEN, NY — The Remsen Arts Center presents Dominic Fiacco piano concert on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 5pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. $10 General Admission, $8 Members, $5 Students. Dominic Fiacco is considered by many to be a piano and organ prodigy. He is a seventeen...
Comments / 0