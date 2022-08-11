Clark County seeks nominations for local businesses, individuals for Disability Employment Awareness Awards

Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation provides critical lifesaving equipment grant to Clark County Fire District 3
Grant is part of more than $69 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S. As summer continues, Clark County Fire District 3 is prepared to keep Clark County safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation recognized the need for new lifesaving equipment and awarded us $10,000 for new smoke alarms.
ClarkCountyToday
VIDEO: Tuff Trucks put on a show at the Clark County Fair
Clark County Today’s Andi Schwartz captures photos and video of the Tuff Trucks during a trip to the fair with her family on Saturday. As the 2022 Clark County Fair neared the end of its 10-day run Sunday, area residents and visitors flocked to the Clark County Fairgrounds for the final weekend of events and activities.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Fair under the lights
RIDGEFIELD — Officially, the Clark County Fair ended its 10-day run at 10 p.m. Sunday night. “We close at 10 p.m, but they go until they don’t,” a fair employee was overheard saying at around 10:15 p.m. That would be the Butler Amusements Carnival. Lines were long...
ClarkCountyToday
Auto thief strikes victim of theft with vehicle and flees the scene
The vehicle’s registered owner, Joseph Lutz of Vancouver, was outside of his vehicle at the time of the theft and was struck by the suspect who sped away. A Vancouver resident was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after a suspect stole his vehicle and then struck him with the vehicle as he drove away.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 14 schedule
Monster Trucks to entertain fans on final day of the fair. It is a day of celebration. How can Sunday be the last day of the Clark County Fair? That was a fast, energetic 10 days, wasn’t it?. Starting on Monday, the countdown will be on for the 2023...
ClarkCountyToday
Fire displaces three Vancouver families
A total of seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments. A total of seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments in a Sunday fire at the Fountain Village Apartments in Vancouver. Vancouver Fire was dispatched at 6:29 Sunday (Aug. 14)...
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police investigating shooting early Sunday
VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning. On Sunday (Aug. 14) at about 4:26 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to the 6900 block of Carolina Lane for the report of a shooting. Several people were in the backyard area of the residence when an unknown individual walked up and opened fire on the group, striking three males. All sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police investigate assault
VANCOUVER – A Vancouver resident has been taken into custody after a reported assault. On Thursday (Aug. 11) at about 4:38 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the 2700 block of NE Arnold Rd. for the report of an injured male laying in a field. The male was suffering from multiple injuries and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in serious condition.
