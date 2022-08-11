Read full article on original website
COL James Welch: Army recruiting issues are temporary
Several stories are out there - the U.S. military is having issues recruiting new service members.
Multi-department Rock the South debriefing held
CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-department Rock the South (RTS) debriefing was held Monday morning, with representatives from local and statewide law enforcement, emergency medical services and emergency management agencies ready to hash out what went well and identify areas for improvement going forward with the annual event. Cullman Fire Rescue Chief Brian Bradberry reported that having added personnel and physicians on-site made a positive impact; however, he said the lack of signage on the event side of the sponsor row tents made deciphering where assistance was needed difficult. He recommended tents on one side being labeled with even numbers and the...
Boeing hiring cybersecurity apprentices in Huntsville, Seattle, St. Louis with $23.5 million grant
A $23.5 million competitive federal grant will help Boeing scale up an apprenticeship program here that could ultimately create a recruitment pipeline for hundreds of cybersecurity and other tech jobs across its St. Louis area facilities. The grant, part of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge funded through last year’s...
28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 15
We’ve got the inside scoop on 28 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new mixed-use development coming to Cummings Research Park in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. The Arcadia | Cummings Research Park,...
Man killed in Athens wreck, coroner confirms
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was killed on Tuesday in a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle, according to Limestone County Coroner Mike West. The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 72 in the area of Hastings Road and Sweetland Drive around 12:30 p.m. One westbound lane on U.S. 72 is closed at this time.
Frontier Airlines to halt service at Huntsville airport
Frontier Airlines is apparently pulling out of the Huntsville market, completing its withdrawal from the state of Alabama where it once operated flights out of Birmingham and Mobile as well as Huntsville. A spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport said Frontier -- which operated flights to and from Orlando and Denver...
Authorities identify man killed in Athens motorcycle wreck
One person has died in a crash involving a motorcycle in Athens. Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed the death. The crash happened on Hwy 72 near Sweetwater Road and Line Road.
Traffic halted for crash on Hwy. 72 in Madison
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic on Highway 72 westbound is experiencing delays following a crash that occurred Monday morning. According to an alert from the Madison Police Department, the crash is in the area of Hwy. 72 and Hughes Rd. Anyone driving in the area is urged to proceed with...
4 Alabama cities make Kiplinger’s 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in US list
Alabama cities—Anniston, Decatur/Hartselle, Florence and Mobile—each made Kiplinger’s 2022 list of 25 Cheapest Cities to Live in the US. Founded in 1920, Kiplinger is a leading publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. The company is best known for the popular weekly publication, The Kiplinger Letter.
Huntsville pastor elected new leader of Alabama Democratic Party
Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley is the new leader of the Alabama Democratic Party – but he didn't get that new role without a fight.
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Student loans dismissed: $3.9 billion more canceled; Do you qualify?
The U.S. Department of Education announced it will discharge all remaining federal student loans for students that attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. Some 208,000 borrowers who attended the for-profit school from Jan. 1, 2005 through its closure in September 2016 will have $3.9 billion in loans dismissed. The dismissals cover people who have not previously applied to have their loans forgiven and won’t require any additional action for former students.
Airplane makes emergency landing at Huntsville International Airport
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A small twin-engine airplane was forced to make an emergency landing at the Huntsville International Airport Friday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), anyone that was on the plane at the time of the crash was able to make it out safely.
CDC: Much of North Alabama now at ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Alabama continues to see a “high” COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
GasBuddy: Prices at the pump fell Monday, rising prices possible again
Prices fell for the ninth consecutive week, but GasBuddy said that streak is in jeopardy.
Neon Lilly adds Eurasian cuisine to Huntsville Restaurant Week
Cultural cuisine is a concept that thrives during Huntsville Restaurant Week, and for some, it allows them to share their signature ethnic dishes.
North Alabama hardware store closing after 94 years
Lewter Hardware opened in downtown Huntsville in 1928. After more than 90 years of serving the community, the family business will close its doors on October 8.
Huntsville Housing Authority hopes for community support in 2023
As the city grows, so does the need for affordable housing. So, looking ahead, McGinnis' goal is to educate the remainder of the community on what they can do to help HHA provide more housing for those in need.
Pedestrian in wheelchair hit by car, no injuries reported
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At around 4 p.m. on Monday, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to Turf Avenue for a report of a hit and run. According to Huntsville Police, the pedestrian who was hit was in a wheelchair and there were no injuries reported. The driver returned to the...
