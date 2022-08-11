Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn ChargesCops And CrimeValrico, FL
fox13news.com
Pinellas woman arrested for calling 911 12,000 times this year, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Pinellas County woman is in trouble for her repeated phone calls to police. Investigators at the St. Petersburg Police Department said she has called at least 12,000 times so far, just this year. According to officials, they have tried everything to get her to stop,...
thegabber.com
Man Dies After Being Run Over on Gulfport Street
Gulfportian and former candidate for Gulfport City Council Bruce Plesser died as a result of injuries he received when a driver ran him over with her 2012 Nissan Pathfinder and dragged him 10 feet. Police believe Plesser, 69, was lying or crouching in the street when the accident occurred. Toxicology...
fox13news.com
Polk County deputy struck by car along Lakeland roadway, sent to hospital
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County deputy was taken to a hospital after someone struck her with their vehicle. It occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Combee Road and Combee Road in Lakeland. The sheriff's office identified her as Deputy Katie Reese. According to the agency, she was conducting...
Pasco County Sheriff Investigating Lutz Robbery Monday
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday at a business near the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and County Line Rd. in Lutz. Investigators say the suspect is a white male, possibly age 50-60,
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Truist Bank Robbery In Brandon
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Brandon. On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a male suspect entered the Truist Bank located at 11015 Causeway Blvd, in Brandon. The suspect handed the teller a
15-year-old dies after accidental shooting, St. Pete police say
A 15-year-old boy who died after suffering a gunshot wound Saturday may have accidentally shot himself, according to an update from St. Petersburg police.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
Pasco Man Who Was Missing From Court-Ordered Diversion Program, Found Safe
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Robert Ballentine has been located and is safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office. On July 16, 2022, Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for Robert Ballentine, who was listed as missing from his court-ordered diversion program. Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190
fox35orlando.com
Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
'Orbeez challenge' on TikTok leads to injuries in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating after several people were hit by gel beads in the downtown area. The viral social media trend called the Orbeez challenge involves teens shooting strangers with gel beads. Mike Schuman said last Saturday, he was saying goodbye to some friends...
850wftl.com
Florida preschool teacher arrested for attacking 4-year-old
DUNEDIN, FL– — A preschool teacher is now behind bars after she reportedly attacked a student in her care. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies say one of the suspect’s coworkers contacted them around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing the teacher push the 4-year-old victim to the ground and threaten to hit them.
Man Found Dead In Running Car That Was On Roadway, Tampa PD Needs Tips
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are conducting a homicide investigation at Lazy River Dr and East Regnas Av. According to investigators, officers were dispatched around 4:46 am Sunday, to the report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they located a vehicle running in
fox13news.com
Pinellas deputies: East Lake High student, 15, claims school shooting threat was a 'joke'
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies said they tracked down a school shooting threat at East Lake High to a 15-year-old student, who told them he was joking when he sent the message. The teen was arrested Monday night. According to deputies, the 15-year-old student sent the message, which...
fox13news.com
Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle
TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
Racer hits 132 mph on Gandy Bridge, FHP says
A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after being caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, troopers said.
Clearwater woman stole tips from ice cream shop and hit owner on head with jar: deputies
A Clearwater woman was accused of berating employees at an Indian Rocks Beach ice cream shop, flipping them off, stealing their tips and hitting the owner with the empty tip jar.
Teenage boy shot in St. Petersburg dies, police say
A teenage boy was shot at a home in St. Petersburg on Saturday.
East Lake High School Student Threatens Mass Shooting And Bomb Detonation
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On August 15, 2022, at approximately 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested an East Lake High School student for Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting. According to deputies, 15-year-old Juan Martinez sent a threatening message to another student regarding
Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Three Violent Circle K Robbery Suspects
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for three suspects who robbed a Circle K gas station. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:57 a.m. three suspects with covered faces and wearing hoodies ran into the Circle K gas station
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Two Men Who Stole From Lakeland Store
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two men who committed retail theft from the Kangaroo store at 2100 Memorial Boulevard West in Lakeland on August 5th at about 3:30 PM. The suspects fled from the store in a
