ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegabber.com

Man Dies After Being Run Over on Gulfport Street

Gulfportian and former candidate for Gulfport City Council Bruce Plesser died as a result of injuries he received when a driver ran him over with her 2012 Nissan Pathfinder and dragged him 10 feet. Police believe Plesser, 69, was lying or crouching in the street when the accident occurred. Toxicology...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dade City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox35orlando.com

Florida lieutenant wants cell phone tracking law changed in missing persons cases

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - The answers to a nearly two-decade-old mystery could be hidden inside a phone, though in many cases, police cannot access it. "Just imagine if it was your loved one, someone that was missing," said Lt. Brad Heath. You expect law enforcement to track them, for us to tell you we’re not able to track them because there’s no crime committed," said Winter Springs Lt. Brad Heath, referring to Florida Statute 934.42.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
850wftl.com

Florida preschool teacher arrested for attacking 4-year-old

DUNEDIN, FL– — A preschool teacher is now behind bars after she reportedly attacked a student in her care. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies say one of the suspect’s coworkers contacted them around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing the teacher push the 4-year-old victim to the ground and threaten to hit them.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Chevy
fox13news.com

Tampa officers discover body of homicide victim in running vehicle

TAMPA. Fla. - The Tampa Police Department said officers investigating a suspicious vehicle say they found a body inside. Officers were called to Lazy River Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When they opened the door of the reported suspicious vehicle, which was still running, they said the body of a deceased black male was inside.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy