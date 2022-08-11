ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

'I know how it feels to be driving around looking for formula' | Underserved communities receive free infant formula

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after it began, the baby formula shortage caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues and a major recall continues to impact families. It's getting better, but some parents, still can’t find what they need. Tuesday, LendingTree Foundation partnered with Atrium Health to help families get the essentials they need.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

If you see this bug, environmentalists want you to kill it.

NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday. According to a release, Adams, 76, tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing "mild symptoms." Adams has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. "I am following the advice of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina lawmakers consider even stricter abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near-total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for it and the lone Democrat against — sets up a...
POLITICS
WCNC

'City of Canvas': The story of Camp Greene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long before Charlotte was a world-class city and major financial center, the Queen City was a town known for its collection of cotton mills. That changed during World War I when the city was home to Camp Greene, a huge military training camp with thousands of tents for soldiers. Camp Greene had so many of these tents it was affectionately known as the City of Canvas.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

City of Charlotte holds meeting for public comment on social districts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting closer to creating social districts, where people can drink in the streets within designated boundaries. Charlotte City Council held a meeting for public comment on the topic Monday. A formal ordinance hasn't been passed yet, but a handful of Charlotte businesses and associations have expressed interest in establishing social districts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina YMCA afterschool programs growing students critical skills

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina YMCAs are helping students improve academic performance, confidence and behavior in the classroom and beyond. Data shows NC YMCAs investment in professional development around character development is paying off in student progress and counter-acting pandemic-related learning loss. NC Alliance of YMCAs tested 3,100 youth...
EDUCATION
WCNC

Get new floors for a great price

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. 50 Floor offers a wide selection of flooring options to choose from, as well as convenient, customer-friendly services. They include an in-home shopping experience. 50 Floor will come to you and bring a huge variety of flooring options. They'll walk you through the perfect products, and answer all your questions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

