Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
WCNC
'I know how it feels to be driving around looking for formula' | Underserved communities receive free infant formula
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after it began, the baby formula shortage caused by the pandemic, supply chain issues and a major recall continues to impact families. It's getting better, but some parents, still can’t find what they need. Tuesday, LendingTree Foundation partnered with Atrium Health to help families get the essentials they need.
Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
Bank of America gifts Atrium Health $10 million for program aimed at reducing health disparities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America has gifted Atrium Health $10 million to establish a program aimed at reducing health disparities. Meaningful Medicine unites the best innovations within health care, social impact and workforce development to directly target health equity and economic mobility goals within Charlotte, Atrium Health announced Tuesday.
VERIFY: Can retired educators keep their pensions if they teach again?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina students in the Charlotte area are headed back to the classroom Monday, with North Carolina schools right behind them later this month. With teacher shortages affecting the nation, we wanted to look at if retired teachers could fill the void while still getting their retiree benefits.
If you see this bug, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
Alma Adams tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Representative Alma Adams (NC-12) tested positive for COVID-19, her office said Sunday. According to a release, Adams, 76, tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing "mild symptoms." Adams has received four doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the release. "I am following the advice of...
North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency ends Monday. Here's what it means
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency will end Monday, more than two years after the onset of the pandemic. While most people likely won't notice a difference in their daily lives, the COVID-19 state of emergency has helped the state get through the pandemic over the last two-and-a-half years.
South Carolina lawmakers consider even stricter abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small group of South Carolina lawmakers have given their approval to a near-total abortion ban that does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The 3-1 vote Tuesday — all Republicans for it and the lone Democrat against — sets up a...
'City of Canvas': The story of Camp Greene
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Long before Charlotte was a world-class city and major financial center, the Queen City was a town known for its collection of cotton mills. That changed during World War I when the city was home to Camp Greene, a huge military training camp with thousands of tents for soldiers. Camp Greene had so many of these tents it was affectionately known as the City of Canvas.
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
'It's like a raging river' | Charlotte neighbors seeking solutions to flooding issues they say are caused by Charlotte Metro Credit Union
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours. But in parts of Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood it also floods. For nearly 20 years, neighbors like Joe Duke who live along Sunnyside Avenue say they have been dealing with flooding and poor drainage issues. Neighbors say it's connected to Charlotte Metro Credit Union, which built its drive-thru teller along Central Avenue which is the next street over.
Experts stress adding routine doctors visits to back-to-school checklist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Believe it or not, summer is coming to an end and soon kids across the Carolinas will be heading back to the classroom. For many parents, that means long to-do lists to get everything ready to start the new year. Doctors are stressing regular check-ups should be a back-to-school priority.
City of Charlotte holds meeting for public comment on social districts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting closer to creating social districts, where people can drink in the streets within designated boundaries. Charlotte City Council held a meeting for public comment on the topic Monday. A formal ordinance hasn't been passed yet, but a handful of Charlotte businesses and associations have expressed interest in establishing social districts.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
CATS is reducing the frequency of routes due to a staffing shortage. Here's what to expect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people will be waiting a little longer for the bus. That’s because Charlotte Area Transit System is reducing the frequency of over a dozen routes. CATS said 20% of its routes will be impacted. This could create some challenges for those who depend on...
'Dangerous and illegal act' | South Carolina officials warn of school bus stop consequences
CLOVER, S.C. — South Carolina students head back to school Monday, and with the return of students also comes the return of buses and traffic. "You got to respect that yellow bus. It takes two to three minutes at most bus stops to load or unload," Sgt. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. "Let that bus driver get those kids on and off that bus safely."
NCDOT: 2 lanes of I-77 back open after big rig fire near John Belk Freeway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two lanes on Interstate 77 are back open after a tractor-trailer hauling ground beef caught fire near the John Belk Freeway (I-277) in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes around 7 a.m. at the interchange with I-77 and I-277. The tractor-trailer...
Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
North Carolina YMCA afterschool programs growing students critical skills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina YMCAs are helping students improve academic performance, confidence and behavior in the classroom and beyond. Data shows NC YMCAs investment in professional development around character development is paying off in student progress and counter-acting pandemic-related learning loss. NC Alliance of YMCAs tested 3,100 youth...
