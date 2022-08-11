ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shannon Downey
5d ago

I hate driving anymore. Everyone is in a hurry, cutting everyone off, pulling out right in front you and always on their phone. It gives me anxiety to drive now a days.

Harry Callahan
4d ago

Two lane country roads are the worse for accidents. Curves, turns and hills on the road along with excessive speed contribute to accidents that normally wouldn't happen.

Laurie Glancy
4d ago

I see everyone is blaming the vehicle driver here. But did she not look before walking in front of the vehicle. Just saying. I live out in the country, you can’t believe how many people get their mail and never look before crossing the road. It happens a lot. I know enough to slow down when I see people by their mailbox, just in case they walk out in front without looking. Just saying the SUV driver may not be at fault.

