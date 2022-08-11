ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
susquehannastyle.com

Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders

Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
ANNVILLE, PA
bctv.org

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
abc27.com

Jurassic Quest dinosaur event coming to York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Midway, PA
City
Hershey, PA
Hershey, PA
Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Spring Creek Township, PA
abc27.com

Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is touring with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour following Stewart’s latest album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

Lancaster Rec beer gardens will return to three city parks this fall

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Recreation Commission announced Monday that it is bringing back outdoor beer gardens at three public parks this fall. The announcement said that proceeds from the beer gardens will benefit the Lancaster Rec Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works. "Lancaster Beer Gardens...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September

Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Trick Or Treating#Localevent#Valley Of Fear
PennLive.com

Zac Brown Band rocks Hersheypark Stadium: Photos

The Zac Brown Band performed at Hersheypark Stadium during their “Out in the Middle Tour” on Sunday evening. The band has performed before at the Hershey venue, notably in 2021 with The Comeback Tour. This year’s show retained special guest Caroline Jones from that previous outing. The...
HERSHEY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

7 Local Waffle Destinations

Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
columbiaspy.com

Sunday, August 14, 2022

(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) The Chief painted downtown parking meters on Friday. Jesus offered a sunflower to his pet lamb at Laurel Hill. The pumpkins are early this year. A worms-eye view of black-eyed Susans. This snowy egret was fishing along the shoreline on Monday morning.
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

York City prepares for winter season

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
MANHEIM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy