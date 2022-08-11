Read full article on original website
6 concerts in one day: Which shows to enjoy this weekend (and how to get tickets)
This weekend’s live music schedule is overflowing with options, and not even the most dedicated music fan will be able to see them all. That’s because this Saturday in particular has six big concerts scheduled at six different venues - five in the Harrisburg/Hershey area, with one more found within about an hour’s drive.
susquehannastyle.com
Coming Soon: Wynfield at Annville by Garman Builders
Wynfield at Annville is a 55+ community by Garman Builders, tucked in the beautiful landscape of Annville, PA. 55+ communities are ideal for active adults who want to surround themselves with like-minded, healthy people. Wynfield at Annville offers ultimate carefree living, boasting relaxing surroundings with amenities that help foster new relationships. Amenities include a community club house with a kitchen, fitness room, outdoor pool, hot tub, sauna, and more! This community has Bocce ball courts, pickle ball courts, as well as an array of walking trails and nature hikes.
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
abc27.com
Jurassic Quest dinosaur event coming to York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Jurassic Quest will be coming to York from August 26-28. This realistic dinosaur event will take place at the Weis Markets Arena at the York Expo Center. The Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America. The dinosaur event features unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, fossil digs and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
abc27.com
Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is touring with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour following Stewart’s latest album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
FOX43.com
Lancaster Rec beer gardens will return to three city parks this fall
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Recreation Commission announced Monday that it is bringing back outdoor beer gardens at three public parks this fall. The announcement said that proceeds from the beer gardens will benefit the Lancaster Rec Foundation and the Lancaster City Department of Public Works. "Lancaster Beer Gardens...
lebtown.com
Dunkin’ bumps planned opening for new Palmyra location to September
Dunkin’ had previously planned to open its new cafe at 81 N. Londonderry Square in August, but due to delayed development schedules the company is now targeting a September opening. The date is in line with the company’s earlier announced plans of a summer 2022 opening. A spokesperson for...
Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride
Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
Tickets Available for 26th Annual Crabfeast
Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is inviting you to come and enjoy their 26th Annual Crabfeast on August 27th, 2022. Our event is between 3PM and 8PM at the AMVETS Pavilion in Chambersburg. Crab lovers will enjoy this an all-you-can-eat event that is a great way to end the summer!. Get your...
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
Zac Brown Band rocks Hersheypark Stadium: Photos
The Zac Brown Band performed at Hersheypark Stadium during their “Out in the Middle Tour” on Sunday evening. The band has performed before at the Hershey venue, notably in 2021 with The Comeback Tour. This year’s show retained special guest Caroline Jones from that previous outing. The...
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, August 14, 2022
(Click/tap on photos to see larger, sharper images.) The Chief painted downtown parking meters on Friday. Jesus offered a sunflower to his pet lamb at Laurel Hill. The pumpkins are early this year. A worms-eye view of black-eyed Susans. This snowy egret was fishing along the shoreline on Monday morning.
Secret Bandwagon to record live album in Gettysburg
Secret Bandwagon will record a live album on the Gettysburg Square Arts Oasis on Monday Aug. 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The duo will be releasing an album soon and is in Gettysburg to commemorate their songwriting origins by recording a live version at their original house band venue: Ploughman’s Taproom.
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Doubleheader steam locomotives pull Reading & Northern Iron Horse Ramble
The Reading & Northern Passenger Department held its Iron Horse Ramble on Saturday, August 13, 2022, traveling from the Reading Outer Station in Muhlenberg Township to Jim Thorpe in Carbon County. What makes this excursion extra special is the addition of two steam locomotives, #2102 and #425, being used to...
abc27.com
York City prepares for winter season
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Even with the slightly cooler temperatures Monday, most people probably aren’t thinking about winter just yet. However, the City of York says that it’s actually in good shape when it comes to its wintertime staffing for salt truck and snow plow drivers. This...
Cheap restaurant meals; Harrisburg claims first RBI title; best BBQ: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 71; Low: 65. Showers. Before the borough of Nescopeck could finish grieving 10 victims of a house fire on Aug. 5, a bizarre and tragic twist occurred when a car slammed into the crowd at a benefit for the victims’ families in neighboring Berwick. Hazing allegations: A report...
abc27.com
Klunk to host Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate event in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Representative Kate Klunk (R-Hanover) will be hosting a Document Shredding and Hard-to-Read License Plate Event. This event will take place this Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 118 Carlisle Street in Hanover. “It is always great to provide constituents with services...
abc27.com
Hundreds of vehicles available in Commonwealth Auction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the August Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction is taking place on Tuesday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania. This auction will feature a number of vehicles seized by state law enforcement...
