Marvel star Mark Ruffalo says that there won't be another Avengers without She-Hulk. Both he and Tatiana Maslany sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the show. There was some playful banter about who is stronger. But, the She-Hulk star had the last laugh before her co-star said she would be a part of the Marvel team-up at some point. For a decade, people have gotten used to Ruffalo as the big green Avenger. But, now they're going to have to make room for Maslany's lawyer as well. This admission might not be an official Marvel reveal, but it does follow some sound logic. MCU fans have been wondering where their favorite heroes from these Disney+ movies will end up next. She-Hulk seems like a lock to be a part of whatever struggle makes itself known next. Whether that be the Thunderbolts or Kang the Conqueror. For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, things are looking clear for the MCU at large. To hear Ruffalo tell it, there are some big things in Jennifer Walters' future.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO