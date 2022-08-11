Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Which Comics Inspired MCU Series
Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big Disney+ series with the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk is already receiving some great reactions and looks to continue the studios streak on the streaming service. Charlie Cox will make his big return as Daredevil in the series donning his iconic yellow and red suit from the comic books, and if you were wondering what other elements we could see from the source material, you're in luck. ComicBook.com recently got the chance to sit down with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro where they gave us the scoop on which comics inspired the series.
ComicBook
Marvel's Mark Ruffalo Says Next Avengers Won't Happen Without She-Hulk
Marvel star Mark Ruffalo says that there won't be another Avengers without She-Hulk. Both he and Tatiana Maslany sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about the show. There was some playful banter about who is stronger. But, the She-Hulk star had the last laugh before her co-star said she would be a part of the Marvel team-up at some point. For a decade, people have gotten used to Ruffalo as the big green Avenger. But, now they're going to have to make room for Maslany's lawyer as well. This admission might not be an official Marvel reveal, but it does follow some sound logic. MCU fans have been wondering where their favorite heroes from these Disney+ movies will end up next. She-Hulk seems like a lock to be a part of whatever struggle makes itself known next. Whether that be the Thunderbolts or Kang the Conqueror. For the first time since Avengers: Endgame, things are looking clear for the MCU at large. To hear Ruffalo tell it, there are some big things in Jennifer Walters' future.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Disney Taps Marvel's Hawkeye Directors Bert & Bertie for Big Thunder Mountain Movie
Bert & Bertie are strapping in for the wildest ride in the wilderness. The directing duo, who last helmed the dramedy movie Troop Zero and episodes of the Marvel Studios series Hawkeye, are in talks to direct a new feature film inspired by Disney's Big Thunder Mountain Railroad theme park attraction. The Margot Robbie co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment, behind Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey and the upcoming Barbie, is producing with Tony and Ridley Scott's Scott Free Productions, which recently backed The Last Duel and Death on the Nile for Disney's 20th Century Studios. Deadline first reported the news.
ComicBook
Simu Liu Fears for the Avengers After Sharing Photo of a Buffed Jonathan Majors
The sight of a buffed Jonathan Majors is striking fear in Simu Liu. Majors has a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, the villain of 2023's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang is being set up as the central antagonist of Phases 4-6 of the MCU, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige deemed the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. One would assume Liu's Shang-Chi will be a part of either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is why he's fearing for Earth's Mightiest Heroes after sharing a photo of a shirtless Majors.
ComicBook
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
ComicBook
The Gray Man Beats Ryan Reynolds' Adam Project to Become #4 Netflix Movie
Following last week when the new Netflix movie The Gray Man jumped into the Top 10 movies of all-time on the streamer, the new film from the Russo brothers has continued to climb the ranks. As of the most recently released batch of data from the streamer, The Gray Man has become the #4 movie of all-time on Netflix, beating out the Ryan Reynolds' starring movie The Adam Project for the slot. As of this writing The Gray Man has now been watched over 245 million hours across all of Netflix's subscribers worldwide, a sequel and spinoff have already been ordered.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Bought All the Comics on eBay
We're finally just a matter of days away from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the new live-action series that will be bringing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the decades since her debut, She-Hulk has had a pretty prolific number of comic appearances, both on her own and as a member of groups like the Fantastic Four, A-Force, and the Avengers. Once She-Hulk makes its debut, fans will definitely be seeking out some of those comics — but it sounds like a few of the series' ensemble cast might have already beaten them to the punch. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Nikki Ramos actress Ginger Gonzaga revealed that she owns a number of She-Hulk comics — including a few rare and specific ones that she and her co-stars bought on eBay.
ComicBook
Marvel Legends Spider-Man Exclusive 5-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Hasbro's Marvel Legends livestream on August 10th packed in a bunch of fantastic new figures based on Disney+ shows Wandavision, Loki, and What If? with an opportunity to add Khonshu from Moon Knight with the Build-A-Figure pieces that are included in the wave. They also unveiled a Spider-Man 5-pack exclusive that was set to go live today, August 16th. They made good on their promise. A breakdown of these new figures can be found below followed by a gallery of images.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Wants to Drive Deadpool Crazy
She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil says that she wants to drive Deadpool crazy. Phase Zero's Jenna Anderson had a chance to speak with the Titania actress on the green carpet for the show's premiere yesterday. When asked about which MCU hero the villain would annoy, Jamil responded with Wade Wilson immediately. There's a lot of smoke around that Deadpool fire recently, and She-Hulk's fourth wall breaking antics have done nothing to pour any water on it. With so many strong personalities running around the MCU, it would be only a matter of time before The Merc With A Mouth entered Jennifer Walters' orbit. That might mean her strange enemies get a crack at Ryan Reynolds' hero at some point too. Marvel fans have been dreaming of these crossovers for a while now. It just begs more questions about how the streams will continue to cross as Phase 5 looms closer and closer. It feels like things are speeding up as the end of Phase 4 approaches with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Check out what the actress had to say at the premiere down below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Explains How the Show Tackles Pop Culture Shout Outs
Rick and Morty is getting ready to hit Adult Swim with its highly anticipated sixth season in just a few more weeks, and the co-creator behind it all explained how the show tackles its many pop culture shout outs! One of the things that separates Rick and Morty from other animated sitcoms is the fact that while it will make references to real world pop culture elements, the root of the joke can often be the fact that the series is making a reference of something itself. It's become a fun facet of the series to watch develop over the course of the five seasons so far.
ComicBook
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
ComicBook
Rob Liefeld's Brigade #1 Remastered First Look Revealed (Exclusive)
An all-star list of artists are contributing to the Remastered Edition of Brigade #1, the Image Comics title created by Image Founder Rob Liefeld. The new remaster of Brigade #1 comes as Image Comics celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. ComicBook.com has the exclusive first look at Brigade Remastered #1, with some of the fan-favorite artists joining the remastered edition including Viktor Bogdanovic (Wolverine, Batman) Clay Mann (Batman/Catwoman) V Ken Marion (Green Lantern, Aquaman) Philip Tan (Ronin, Hawkman) Dan Fraga (Masters Of The Universe), as well as original Brigade artists Marat Mychaels (Deadpool) and Norm Rapmund (Superman) returning to provide all new pages.
ComicBook
Man-Thing: How Cult Horror Film Established Its Spooky Look
Though Man-Thing only received just a fraction of other Marvel-based movies received in the early 2000s, the filmmakers behind the production went to great lengths to stretch those dollars as far as possible. That includes building a massive practical suit for the eponymous monster and using a certain brand of film to achieve the desired look, rather than relying on visual effects for either scenario.
ComicBook
The Weekly Pull: Batman: One Bad Day, X-Men Unlimited, Barbaric, and More
It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
ComicBook
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
ComicBook
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Comments / 0