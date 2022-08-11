Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Finlay Christie review – TikToker’s vindication of Gen Z
Gen Z’ers have every reason to feel old before their time. But should 22-year-old Finlay Christie already be getting nostalgic for his lost youth? The latter stages of Christie’s fringe debut find him pining for the simplicities of his standup infancy: he first performed comedy aged six, and has the videos to prove it. Talk about accelerated development: Christie won the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny? contest (previous winners: Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Aisling Bea) when just 19, and has since amassed over 100m views on TikTok.
A Complete List Of Every Bizarre Thing Dr. Oz Does In This 39-Second Clip Of Him Grocery Shopping
"That's $20 for crudités...and this doesn't include the tequila." —Dr. Mehmet Oz
‘Hunger Games’ Prequel ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ Promises “New Version” of Panem and Games
When audiences settle in for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, they should be ready to enter a different version of the annual Hunger Games. In a first look at the upcoming Hunger Games prequel for Vanity Fair, the movie’s director Francis Lawrence and producer Nina Jacobson tease how they plan to bring Suzanne Collins’ prequel to the big screen. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom'Hunger Games' Prequel Casts 'Euphoria' Star Hunter Schafer'Hunger Games' Prequel Enlists 'West Side Story' Star Josh Andres Rivera An origins story of the Hunger Games villain President Coriolanus Snow,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"It Cost Him $800": Employees Are Sharing The Dumb, Unbelievable Things They've Had To Deal With At Work
Every company should have an "I dealt with an idiot" bonus, tbh.
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0