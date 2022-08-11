Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
arlnow.com
Open houses in Arlington this weekend
According to Homesnap, there are currently 599 homes for sale. The median list price is $715,000 and the median sales price is $730,000. In the last 4 weeks there have been 235 sales and 186 new listings. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Arlington...
arlnow.com
Arlington Residents Highlighted in Times Square
NEW YORK (August 12, 2022) – Connor Garwood and Sarah Buzby of Arlington County, Virginia, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
arlnow.com
Most-read Arlington stories of the week: August 8-12
After a steamy stretch, Mother Nature is rewarding us with a pair of new-perfect days. We hope you are able to get out there and enjoy the weather tonight and tomorrow. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to read, the past week’s most-read ARLnow articles are below.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
New ‘Missing Middle’ Conversations — “Members of the Arlington County Board are hosting 11 community conversations on Missing Middle Housing. Participants will have the opportunity to learn, listen, reflect, and share perspectives with County Board members and neighbors. Sessions will be offered in person across the County, and virtually, with registration required. Community members are asked to register only to one session.” [Arlington County]
arlnow.com
Comedy shows coming soon to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse
After more than 80 years, Arlington Cinema Drafthouse is the only remaining theater in Arlington County from the 1930s and 1940s cinema boom period. The theater, which opened on Aug. 15, 1940, is continuing that legacy this summer and fall as it continues to host live shows by comedians with national profiles.
arlnow.com
Dozens of rescued beagles will soon be up for adoption through locally-based organizations
After spending all of their lives in kennels, nearly 70 beagles will soon be up for adoption through Arlington-based organizations. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington and Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation began welcoming a number of rescued beagles into their facilities last week. The dogs are now going...
arlnow.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kimchi
The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Kimchi, a black and white Guinea Pig. Kimchi’s friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had a few things to say about him:. Kimchi’s favorite things are: eating hay, snacking on treats like strawberries, sweet peppers, and carrots; snuggling in his cozy castle, and exploring his humans’ house.
arlnow.com
BREAKING: Multiple injuries after car crashes into Ireland’s Four Courts, catches on fire
(Updated at 7:55 a.m.) Ireland’s Four Courts in Courthouse caught fire after a car barreled into it at the height of dinnertime Friday. The fire is now out after a two-alarm fire department response. Photos from the scene show the longtime local bar charred, with a car fully inside the restaurant after the crash. An earlier photo shows flames shooting out of the front of the pub while police run towards the scene and an injured person is hoisted by several people on the sidewalk.
