Ayden Williams, Mississippi's No. 1 wide receiver, sets commitment date: Ole Miss, JSU still considered

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Ridgeland wide receiver Ayden Williams is set to announce his college commitment in August.

The four-star recruit and No.1 ranked wide receiver in the state will announce his decision on August 21.

Ole Miss, Jackson State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee are the schools Williams previously told the Clarion Ledger he was considering in July.

MEET THE 2022 DANDY DOZEN:Mississippi's top college football prospects for Class of 2023

MHSAA REGION STANDING PREDICTIONS:Where every Mississippi high school football team will finish in 2022 region standings

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Williams is the No. 2 recruit in the state and the No. 20 wide receiver in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Titans wideout is the No.144 recruit nationally.

Williams — a 2021 Clarion Ledger first-team all-state selection — had 69 catches for 1,256 yards and 15 TDs in 11 games. He's also a member of the 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen.

WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
wessonnews.com

Jackson-area favorites have withstood the test of time

Deciding to list some of my favorite restaurant dishes around the state was a little concerning. After all, everyone’s tastes are different and what may appeal to me may not be everyone’s idea of heaven on a plate. However, response was positive after the first two installments of can’t-miss dishes on the Gulf Coast and in the Pine Belt, so I’m ready to move on to the Jackson Metro Area.
JACKSON, MS
