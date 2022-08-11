Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers announces $10 million investment for clean drinking water
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Evers announced a $10 million program Tuesday to improve access to clean drinking water. The grant program will help private well owners struggling with groundwater contamination by targeting the treatment, replacement or abandonment of polluted wells. The current well compensation grant program has eligibility...
Gov. Evers promotes plan for tax cuts during Green Bay roundtable
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers is proposing tax cuts for Wisconsin citizens amid rising costs for goods. He says his plan would deliver a 15 percent income tax cut to most Wisconsinites, as well as gas price relief, prescription drug relief, and caregiver credit. The cuts would...
Court: Wisconsin can’t tax tribal lands that change hands
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court says the state can’t impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval. The decision Monday from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
INTERVIEW: Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin
The 4-week camp introduces them to different manufacturing jobs, networking, and job interview skills.
