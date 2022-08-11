ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharing to Social Media Affects What You Think You Know

People often share posts to social media without reading the article they are sharing. Reading an article increases your objective knowledge about the topic. Sharing the article increases your subjective belief about your level of understanding—even if you have not read the article. Check out your social media feeds....
What's In a Name? Identity in the Age of Self-Branding

Our growing obsession with pronouns, labels, and identity-politics is a personal and social disaster. Your name does not define you; in fact, it promotes ignorance and attachment to appearances. Being overly attached to our own 'brand' creates insecurity, division, and inauthenticity. Recently, two of my dearest friends changed their names...
The Role of Contradictions in Creativity

Most thought follows a path of least resistance and is not creative. Embracing contradictions can be a fruitful path for creativity. Teams embrace contradictions only when they are motivated to want to think deeply about a problem. Research on creativity points out that most thinking follows a path of least...
Finlay Christie review – TikToker’s vindication of Gen Z

Gen Z’ers have every reason to feel old before their time. But should 22-year-old Finlay Christie already be getting nostalgic for his lost youth? The latter stages of Christie’s fringe debut find him pining for the simplicities of his standup infancy: he first performed comedy aged six, and has the videos to prove it. Talk about accelerated development: Christie won the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny? contest (previous winners: Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Aisling Bea) when just 19, and has since amassed over 100m views on TikTok.
The Anatomy of Everyday Evil

"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
The Secret Body Language of Touch

Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
Repairing Damage by Borderline Personality Disorder

Beliefs frequently associated with BPD can damage relationships and threaten their existence. Many individuals with symptoms of BPD have a low frustration tolerance and are angered by other people’s boundaries. Changing certain beliefs and the actions associated with them can repair and improve relationships. Individuals with symptoms of BPD...
Caught Cheating? 7 Steps Toward Forgiveness

Rigorous honesty is a key to forgiveness. If you can display empathy for your betrayed partner, that can speed the healing process. After the discovery of infidelity, betrayed partners are deeply traumatized and react accordingly. Often, however, the straying partner, engages in one of seven behaviors that will make the situation worse. Nevertheless, there are behaviors one can engage in that will help re-earn relationship trust and repair the damaged relationship.
Who Should Decide What Worth Means—and If You're Worthy?

It's dangerous to one's sense of self to let others determine what worthiness means for you and to decide if you are worthy. Autonomy and authenticity are two philosophical concepts that describe the ability—and responsibility—to set one's own path in life. Personal integrity demands that we determine our...
Face Your Shadow to Grow Beyond Your Personality Type

Descriptions of many personality typologies revolve around characteristic patterns of relating to ourselves and others. As examples, both Jungian typology and the Enneagram incorporate psychodynamic conceptions of the unconscious, including the shadow, which must be faced and integrated to become a fully formed and optimally functioning person. Repression and the...
It’s not a compliment to praise a woman’s social skills at work, study suggests

ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
Social connection drives learning in bird brain

Juvenile zebra finches learn songs directly from a tutor—usually their father—through a social interaction that keeps them motivated and on-task. Young birds who simply hear the songs through a speaker, without the tutor's one-on-one instruction, don't learn them nearly as well. How exactly this social component of song...
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?

There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
2 Strategies to Beat Bad Dreams and Bad Sleep

When we are anxious or depressed, we are more likely to have bad dreams. Bad dreams can be an indication that something in your life is out of balance. When we do things to reduce our anxiety, our sleep quality will improve. Many people struggle with bad dreams, nightmares, and...
'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?

In the early 1990s, British neuroscientist Karl Friston was poring over brain scans. The scans produced terabytes of digital output, and Friston had to find new techniques to sort and classify the massive flows of data. Along the way he had a revelation. The techniques he was using might be similar to what the brain itself was doing when it processed visual data. Could it be he had stumbled upon a solution to a data engineering problem that nature had discovered long ago? Friston’s eureka moment led to a “theory of everything”, which claims to explain the behaviour of the brain,...
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far

Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
