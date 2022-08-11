Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Sharing to Social Media Affects What You Think You Know
People often share posts to social media without reading the article they are sharing. Reading an article increases your objective knowledge about the topic. Sharing the article increases your subjective belief about your level of understanding—even if you have not read the article. Check out your social media feeds....
'Fake It Till You Make It' Isn't Just A Cliché. It's Backed By Science.
The concept is more formally called "behavioral activation." Here's how it can help your mental health.
scitechdaily.com
Bad Things Happen After Dark: Scientists Call for New Research on How Our Brains Change When We’re Awake After Midnight
You might identify with the Mind After Midnight hypothesis if you’ve ever stayed up late angrily commenting on Twitter posts, finishing another bottle of wine, eating a whole pint of ice cream out of the container, or just feeling miserable. The hypothesis suggests that when humans are awake during...
psychologytoday.com
What's In a Name? Identity in the Age of Self-Branding
Our growing obsession with pronouns, labels, and identity-politics is a personal and social disaster. Your name does not define you; in fact, it promotes ignorance and attachment to appearances. Being overly attached to our own 'brand' creates insecurity, division, and inauthenticity. Recently, two of my dearest friends changed their names...
psychologytoday.com
The Role of Contradictions in Creativity
Most thought follows a path of least resistance and is not creative. Embracing contradictions can be a fruitful path for creativity. Teams embrace contradictions only when they are motivated to want to think deeply about a problem. Research on creativity points out that most thinking follows a path of least...
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
Finlay Christie review – TikToker’s vindication of Gen Z
Gen Z’ers have every reason to feel old before their time. But should 22-year-old Finlay Christie already be getting nostalgic for his lost youth? The latter stages of Christie’s fringe debut find him pining for the simplicities of his standup infancy: he first performed comedy aged six, and has the videos to prove it. Talk about accelerated development: Christie won the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny? contest (previous winners: Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Aisling Bea) when just 19, and has since amassed over 100m views on TikTok.
psychologytoday.com
The Anatomy of Everyday Evil
"The history of man is a graveyard of great cultures that came to catastrophic ends because of their incapacity for planned, rational, voluntary reaction to challenge." Questions surrounding the nature of evil have been of profound importance for humanity since time immemorial. When we try to make sense of how we behave toward one another, how we act within the world, whether we work toward or against the greater good, often we are left confused, disempowered, and distraught, in a state of moral injury relative to harms perpetrated against and around us.
psychologytoday.com
The Secret Body Language of Touch
Touch is a complex body language channel that conveys many subtle messages to others. A classification of different types of touches includes using them to convey feelings, to control others, and to accomplish tasks. Touch can increase compliance and even increase a waiter's tip. Nonverbal communication is the means by...
Why Cheerios are better than coffee for breakfast, according to scientists in a new study that will make you question everything you eat
When it comes to eating healthily, it seems there's a new piece of advice every week. Take eggs. Once demonised for being high in cholesterol, they gained hero status when protein-rich diets became the holy grail for weight loss. No wonder we're so confused. But a new study could be...
psychologytoday.com
Repairing Damage by Borderline Personality Disorder
Beliefs frequently associated with BPD can damage relationships and threaten their existence. Many individuals with symptoms of BPD have a low frustration tolerance and are angered by other people’s boundaries. Changing certain beliefs and the actions associated with them can repair and improve relationships. Individuals with symptoms of BPD...
psychologytoday.com
Caught Cheating? 7 Steps Toward Forgiveness
Rigorous honesty is a key to forgiveness. If you can display empathy for your betrayed partner, that can speed the healing process. After the discovery of infidelity, betrayed partners are deeply traumatized and react accordingly. Often, however, the straying partner, engages in one of seven behaviors that will make the situation worse. Nevertheless, there are behaviors one can engage in that will help re-earn relationship trust and repair the damaged relationship.
psychologytoday.com
Who Should Decide What Worth Means—and If You're Worthy?
It's dangerous to one's sense of self to let others determine what worthiness means for you and to decide if you are worthy. Autonomy and authenticity are two philosophical concepts that describe the ability—and responsibility—to set one's own path in life. Personal integrity demands that we determine our...
psychologytoday.com
Face Your Shadow to Grow Beyond Your Personality Type
Descriptions of many personality typologies revolve around characteristic patterns of relating to ourselves and others. As examples, both Jungian typology and the Enneagram incorporate psychodynamic conceptions of the unconscious, including the shadow, which must be faced and integrated to become a fully formed and optimally functioning person. Repression and the...
studyfinds.org
It’s not a compliment to praise a woman’s social skills at work, study suggests
ITHACA, N.Y. — Complimenting a woman for being collaborative or a social butterfly will not give the praise you think it does. Recent research by a team at Cornell University suggests compliments that reinforce gender stereotypes, including positive ones, can make co-workers actually feel frustrated and less likely to engage in these behaviors.
Phys.org
Social connection drives learning in bird brain
Juvenile zebra finches learn songs directly from a tutor—usually their father—through a social interaction that keeps them motivated and on-task. Young birds who simply hear the songs through a speaker, without the tutor's one-on-one instruction, don't learn them nearly as well. How exactly this social component of song...
psychologytoday.com
How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?
There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
psychologytoday.com
2 Strategies to Beat Bad Dreams and Bad Sleep
When we are anxious or depressed, we are more likely to have bad dreams. Bad dreams can be an indication that something in your life is out of balance. When we do things to reduce our anxiety, our sleep quality will improve. Many people struggle with bad dreams, nightmares, and...
'Life hates surprises': can an ambitious theory unify biology, neuroscience and psychology?
In the early 1990s, British neuroscientist Karl Friston was poring over brain scans. The scans produced terabytes of digital output, and Friston had to find new techniques to sort and classify the massive flows of data. Along the way he had a revelation. The techniques he was using might be similar to what the brain itself was doing when it processed visual data. Could it be he had stumbled upon a solution to a data engineering problem that nature had discovered long ago? Friston’s eureka moment led to a “theory of everything”, which claims to explain the behaviour of the brain,...
Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far
Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
