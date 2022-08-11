Harper Longhorns seek more after first winning record since 2017

It’s never easy finding consistent success in small-town high school football, but Harper Longhorn head coach Chad Zenner feels better about this year’s team than he’s felt in a long time.

“We went 7-and-4 last year and even with quite a bit of seniors leaving us, we want that and more,” said Zenner, who is going into this third year as head coach and eighth overall at Class 2A Division I Harper.

The Longhorns are returning seven offensive starters and nine on defense from a team that experienced its first winning overall record since 2017 when Zenner was the defensive coordinator under Dusty Gibbs.

“It’s been a two-win season, a two-win season, a two-win season and then we reeled off a 7-4 season. And the kids coming back, they don’t know any different,” the coach said. “We’re slowly building that confidence, that winning culture, and I think it’s going to be good. You’ve got to learn to win, you’ve got to expect to win.”

A big reason for Zenner’s optimism lies in the consistency of the coaching staff.

“We’re going on the third season with the exact same staff,” Zenner said. “I do brag on them. I don’t know if we’re the biggest football geniuses in the world or the greatest Xs and Os guys, but we’ve bonded and we have relationships and the kids see our chemistry and how we work together and get along on and off the field.”

Zenner has coached with defensive coordinator Scott Lake the longest: eight years. Cade Tatsch has been on the staff for seven years and Nick Whatley five. T.J. Varnado and Cal Stevenson have been on the staff for four and three years, respectively. Stevenson is actually a Harper graduate, who was coached by some of the men he’s now working with.

Zenner said the staff had a family retreat near Harper instead of going to coaching school this year and took a photo with family which included 13 children, most of whom are 9 years old or younger.

“We’re all fathers, we all have little kids and we all relate well to each other, and it seems like every good staff for every good program, they have children in the program," Zenner said.

For the Harper program, that is starting to happen with quarterback Bryson Lake, who is a junior taking over behind center after earning all-district honors last year at receiver. He is the son of Scott Lake.

Lake, who measures 6-foot-2 and just recently weighed in at 197.1 pounds, is a top-notch pitcher so Zenner is expecting to have a robust passing game with the strong-armed Lake in a spread formation.

Lake will be joined by a senior class with four returning all-district selections.

Running back/linebackers Ethan Garrett and Zane Schubert are joined by Kase Kramer at wide receiver while Tate Lovell returns on both sides of the line. Also returning is offensive lineman/linebacker Fred Earheart.

David Garcia is a receiver/cornerback who Zenner considers a newcomer to the varsity, although he got a little action toward the end of last year.

Zenner likes his depth at the skill positions but knows his team will have to overcome a lack of size along the offensive line, where the average weight is probably around 180 pounds. Lovell, at 6-1, 200, is the biggest. Earheart might tip the scales at 200.

“There’s nothing to hide, we’re pretty light in the britches in other spots, but you know high school football is kind of about effort and want to, and sometimes the little guys get it done,” Zenner said. “We’ve got athletic kids that can move and they’re not slow-footed. They’re smart, coachable kids.”

UIL realignment stirred things up as District 14-2A Division I dropped from six teams to five -- and four of them will make the playoffs.

“I think we’re the only five-team district in 2A Division I and some people might look at it as it’s easier to get into the playoffs, but I was stressed out trying to find a Week 6 game,” Zenner said.

Not only will Harper have to battle familiar powerhouse Mason, ranked No. 13 by Texas Football magazine, but also Stockdale, which is a move-down from 3A Division II. The Longhorns will see familiar foe Junction again, but this time as a district team as the Eagles have moved back up into Division I after two years in D-II. Johnson City is the other team left over from the last 14-2A alignment.

Harper will play D'Hanis, Sabinal and Ingram Moore again in nondistrict play. The Longhorns beat all three of those teams last year in starting 6-0. They have added former district opponent Center Point to the nondistrict slate. That's another team Harper beat last year.

Two new opponents are Sonora, a move-down into 2A DI, and New Braunfels John Paul II.

Harper Longhorns

District: 14-2A Division I

Head coach: Chad Zenner (9-13; all at Harper)

Last year’s record: 7-4, 3-2 district

Last district title/playoff appearance: 2007/2021

Enrollment: 186

Stadium: Longhorn Field

Returning lettermen: 13

Returning off./def. starters: 7/9

Base defense: Multiple odd

Team strength: Returning experience

Team weakness: Size

Players to watch

QB/LB Bryson Lake (6-2, 195), RB/LB Ethan Garrett (6-1, 165), RB/LB Zane Schubert (5-11, 165), OL/LB Fred Earhart (5-9, 200), WR/DB Kase Kramer (5-10, 150), OL/DL Tate Lovell (6-1, 200)

2022 schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 26 at D'Hanis

Sept. 2 at Sabinal

Sept. 9 Ingram Moore

Sept. 16 Center Point

Sept. 23 at Sonora

Sept. 30 New Braunfels John Paul II

Oct. 7 at Johnson City*

Oct. 14 Junction*

Oct. 21 at Stockdale*

Nov. 4 Mason*

*District game

2021 results

D'Hanis W 14-7

Sabinal W 55-8

Ingram Moore W 28-7

Rocksprings W 27-22

Menard W 53-8

Brackettville W 22-16

Mason L 7-49

Center Point W 35-9

Ozona L 0-40

Johnson City L 12-50

Shiner L 6-76