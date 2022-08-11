Read full article on original website
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
HBO’s “Gilded Age” Updated Parking Restrictions
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” which has been filming all throughout Troy and Albany, is now making it’s way to Cohoes. With the production comes more parking restrictions throughout the region. The production will be at the Harmony Mills from Aug. 15 to Aug. 24. During that...
Palace Theater holds annual community block party
The Palace Theatre in Albany held its annual community block party Saturday. There was free food and fun, thanks to CDTA, Price Chopper, and other local sponsors. Vendors were there plus a bounce house and activities for children, and families got to enjoy some live music. The palace has been...
Car pulled from Mohawk River in Cohoes
Crews were busy Tuesday morning retrieving a car from the Mohawk River. They responded to 60 Saratoga St. in Cohoes around 10 a.m. The front end of the vehicle was submerged in the water. No one was hurt in the incident. There’s no word on what exactly led up to...
Celebration of life set for Warren County woman
We are learning more about the Warren County woman who died last month after an incident on Lake George. A celebration of life will be held for Melanie Masters on Aug. 21. Friends and family will remember her from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bolton Landing Conservation Club. Masters’...
Proctor’s hosts fandom fest
Proctors in Schenectady held Fandom Fest Saturday – as part of a three-day festival they are promoting for nerds, bookworms, geeks and gamers. We caught a number of people out in costume Saturday, to get ready to throw down in cos-play. The last day of the festival is Sunday...
Albany Capital Center hosts unique martial arts competition
The strength of martial arts was on display Saturday in Albany. The Albany Capital Center hosted a martial arts competition Saturday – the north east open—bringing together martial arts enthusiasts for a day of competition and demonstrations. Organizers say it’s a one of a kind martial arts event...
Barnes & Noble in Colonie closed until further notice
Barnes and Noble is unexpectedly closing its doors in Colonie. The store shared on Facebook Saturday that because of unfortunate events, the store at Colonie Center will be closed until further notice. The staff says you can visit the store in Saratoga, or go online for orders to be shipped...
Gansevoort man killed in Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man. The accident happened Friday morning on Route 9 in Wilton. The sheriff’s office identified the man killed on Monday. They say he was 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton of Gansevoort. Leighton collided with a car, according...
Central Warehouse owner gets new deadline for repairs
The Central Warehouse owner has a new deadline to make repairs. The city served new notices of violation to him Monday. Owner Evan Blum has another 10 days to complete repairs. New markers are up on the side of the building, as city workers finished emergency repairs. Albany Mayor Kathy...
Golf cart driver dies after crash in Kinderhook
One person is dead after colliding with a car in Kinderhook. New York State Police said the gold cart driver, Dopson Wynter, 60, of Kinderhook, died in the crash.
Weekend shootings under investigation in Albany
Police in Albany are investigating two weekend shootings. Police say a 32-year-old was shot in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim is expected to survive. Then late Saturday night, a 24-year-old was shot on Hampton Street in Albany. The victim suffered non-life...
Central Warehouse emergency repairs could finish Monday
The city of Albany says the emergency work it’s doing on the crumbling Central Warehouse is expected to be finished Monday. The city says it will issue notices of violations against the owner once the repair work is complete. Amtrak suspended services on July 29 due to deterioration of...
1 driver dead, 1 arrested after Bethlehem car crash
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly Bethlehem car crash. The call came in around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a two-car accident at the intersection of Bridge Street and Starr Road. Police say the diver of one car was arrested. The driver of the other car was...
Make-A-Wish walk raises support and hope
People were walking in Troy Saturday to grant some wishes. They raised money at Hudson Valley Community College for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York. Kirsten Broschinsky was recognized at the event after helping to get it off the ground nine years ago, to celebrate the granting of wishes for local children battling life-threatening illness.
Debris being cleaned up at collapsed Colonie house site
Clean up is expected to begin Tuesday on the pile of debris left behind after a collapsing Colonie house was demolished last month. That’s according to Matt McGarry, the town’s commissioner of public works. Neighbors have been complaining about the foul-smelling trash since the house on Corthell Street...
We Salute You: George Sebast
Please join us in saluting Army PFC George Sebast of Colonie and Mechanicville. The husband, father and grandfather served during the Korean War. Thank you for your service.
Schoharie County brush fire extinguished
A group effort put out a brush fire Saturday in Schoharie County before it got any worse. Schoharie, Middleburgh and Central Bridge Fire Departments were called to Terrace Mountain Road this afternoon in Schoharie, for a reported brush fire. It took crews about ten minutes to knock down the flames...
Court postpones Johnstown funeral home director appearance and possible plea deal
JOHNSTOWN — Not a day goes by when Lori Trigg of Fonda doesn’t think about her husband Shawn, who died two years ago. “Constant, constant. Yeah, constant,” she said. “I have two adult children that are just crushed, broken.”. She holds a small bag of her...
Teen recovering after being shot in Lansingburgh
The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday night. According to police, they were called to the 2200 block of Corliss Park around 10:20p.m. Police say a 16-year-old male was shot in the torso. He was taken to Albany Med. He is in critical, but...
