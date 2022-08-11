ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of cats and kittens found homes during half-off adoptions

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Dozens of cats and kittens found their forever homes during half-off adoptions from July 8 through July 23, thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Recently, the group chose to cover 50 percent of the adoption cost from the shelter. Residents were able to adopt a cat for $17.50 plus tax, or a kitten (six months old and younger) for $25 plus tax. All adoptions at the Pocatello Animal Shelter include vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip for permanent identification, and a collar (total value of $300).

The City of Pocatello is happy to announce during that time 26 cats and 31 kittens were adopted. In total, 57 cats and kittens found a home.

KIFI Local News 8

