WLOS.com
Small food bank in Asheville aims to make big impact on those fighting hard battles
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A small food bank is making a large impact helping some fight a lengthy health battle. Behind Kenilworth Presbyterian Church, in a small white building is Loving Food Resources food bank, focusing on helping folks with HIV/AIDS. There are three longtime volunteers who have been there about thirty years.
WLOS.com
Advocates call for more daycare options inside Buncombe County homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new push for more daycare options inside homes. These family childcare homes can take up to five kids each. But, there are regulations and steps for homes to be licensed by the state for childcare. There used to be more than 100 of...
WLOS.com
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WLOS.com
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
WLOS.com
'The need has probably never been higher': Buncombe leaders seek federal funds for housing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders are eyeing federal funding to help boost affordable housing options in Western North Carolina. County leaders are in the process of applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Neighborhood Revitalization funds. “We expect our work would be more scattered...
WLOS.com
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County tax bills have been mailed - here's what you need to know
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County property owners will soon get their tax bills in the mail. The county issued a release reminding owners they can pay at any time, but the bills are not past due until Jan 6. Your tax bill will also be available online. Need...
WLOS.com
Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
WLOS.com
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
WLOS.com
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
WLOS.com
Madison Cawthorn's overdue finances show unprecedented spending, political expert says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — We now know exactly where Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC 11) spent campaign funds over the last few months. His latest quarterly financial report was due in July, but was just submitted on Aug. 14, after a warning from the Federal Election Commission. The report on...
WLOS.com
Fuel prices continue to fall but that may change for some this week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
WLOS.com
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A woman found dead in Macon County back in May has been identified as Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Her remains were found, shortly after her family reported her missing, at an encampment off Mulberry Road. Four people who were previously charged in connection to her disappearance now have been indicted in relation to her death.
WLOS.com
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
WLOS.com
Street Tiques Asheville celebrates 50th anniversary with annual car show
Asheville — (WLOS) If you were driving in west Asheville Saturday afternoon you may have found yourself gawking at the American muscle roaring by you on the road. Street Tiques Asheville held its 16th annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show at Trinity Baptist Church. More than 300 cars entered...
WLOS.com
Man faces armed robbery, kidnapping charges in Buncombe County, other charges in Polk
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina has been taken into custody, facing numerous charges in two separate counties. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it has charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road on July 24.
WLOS.com
Calling all artists: Bear Shadow music festival launches poster contest
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — If you have an eye for design, you could earn some money. The organizers of the third annual Bear Shadow music festival are now taking entries for their poster contest. The festival is set for April 2023 in Highlands. The winning artist will get a...
WLOS.com
No injuries reported after police discover numerous shell casings near Asheville apartment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.
