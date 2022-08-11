Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Suspect ages in elderly woman's beating are 'shocking,' SF police chief says
According to police, the ages of three of the four suspects were 11, 13 and 14 .
Man arrested in SF double homicide was related to victims, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old man has been booked on two counts of homicide after a man and woman were found shot in their Bayview–Hunters Point home, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Irvin Hernandez Flores was also booked a count of burglary and child endangerment. Officers discovered an […]
2 die in SF Bayview District homicide; relative held on murder charges
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 23-year-old San Francisco man was being held on murder charges Monday after his relatives died of wounds suffered in a weekend shooting inside their Bayview District home.San Francisco police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital.Unfortunately, both victims later succumbed to their wounds.During the investigation, homicide detectives detained a relative of the victims at the scene. Further investigation led to Irvin Hernandez Flores being booked into San Francisco County Jail on two counts of homicide and also burglary and child endangerment.No other information on a motive or the child endangerment charge has been released. While an arrest has been made, this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
17-year-old arrested after fatal Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness gym shooting
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police say a 17-year-old boy is now in custody, facing murder charges in last week's deadly shooting at a 24-Hour Fitness Center. Cesar Arana, 21, was killed and three others were hurt in the shooting at the gym on Lone tree Way early Thursday morning. Investigators...
13-year-old girl reported missing in Alameda
A 13-year-old girl has been missing in the East Bay since Saturday and the Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help to find her.
San Francisco man involved in shooting turns himself into police
A 55-year-old San Francisco resident turned himself in to the police for allegedly shooting a store clerk. On Monday officers responded to a shooting at a store on the 500 block of Precita Avenue.
Missing teen girl reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt
PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named
BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
crimevoice.com
Hayward Police Arrest Suspect for Multiple Gun Charges
Originally Published By: Hayward Police Department Facebook Page:. “While the personal use of marijuana is legal in California, there are still guidelines that must be followed to ensure the safety of the community. It is illegal to drive while under the influence of marijuana and any marijuana being transported in a car must be in a sealed container.
Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County prosecutors said two people have been charged with murdering an Uber driver, 52-year-old Kon Woo Fung, in Oakland. Fung was murdered in broad daylight at 11 a.m. on July 17 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and 13th Avenue in the Little Saigon neighborhood. The two accused killers […]
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
14-year-old boy robbed of French Bulldog at gunpoint in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating an armed dog knapping of a 14-year-old boy’s French Bulldog on Aug. 2. The armed suspect got out of the passenger seat of the car and demanded the dog from the boy.
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed.
SF store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery
The store owner says the man came in with a lottery ticket and became angry when he was told it wasn't a winner.
28-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Union City
UNION CITY – An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot in Union City early Friday morning.Police said officers were called to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive, near Whipple Road, around 12:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the woman, with a single gunshot wound.Officers attempted life saving measures, police said. Alameda County firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.The woman's identity has not been released. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Police did not release any information about potential suspects.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach Detective Dominic Ayala by calling 510-675-5259 or by emailing DominicA@unioncity.org. Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 510-675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.
Hayward PD seeks help identifying homicide suspect
Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation, according to a press release from Hayward PD.
