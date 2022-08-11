ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victor Valley College breaks ground on state-of-the-art stadium, event center

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
The groundbreaking of the new Victor Valley College Stadium and Educational Event Center took place on Tuesday in Victorville on the school’s lower campus.

The new multimillion-dollar, state-of-the-art facility, which is expected to be completed by early 2024, will be along Mojave Fish Hatchery Road on the east side of the campus.

The new stadium will include home bleachers to accommodate roughly 2,500 on the home side and nearly 1,500 on the visitor side. Additionally, a state-of-the-art NCAA track and field and an additional 44 parking stalls.

The educational center adjacent to and south of the stadium will include an entry courtyard, a 600-person banquet hall, a board meeting room, a concession stand, a catering kitchen, and a stadium gateway.

'Unlimited possibilities'

Victorville City Councilwoman Elizabeth “Liz” Becerra, who attended VVC and attended the ceremony, told the Daily Press that she is “beyond excited” about the new venue.

The new stadium will allow the Rams football program “to catch up to the school’s academic excellence," Becerra said.

“The new stadium and education center will also have unlimited possibilities for the High Desert,” Becerra said. “Besides football games, track and college graduations, events like concerts or football championship games can be held there.”

Becerra was also impressed with the news that VVC stadium’s field turf will be the exact type used at SoFi Stadium, the new sports and entertainment complex in Inglewood, she said.

Hesperia Councilman and Sultana High School Principal Larry Bird, who also attended the groundbreaking, called VVC’s new facility a much-needed venue allowing local high school athletes to stay local.

“Instead of our students going to a school down the hill, our athletes can attend VVC and participate in foot or the new track and field program.”

LA-based Bernards Bros. to build venue

Based in Los Angeles County, with offices throughout California, Bernards Bros. will construct the sports and education venue, which is expected to be complete in 18 months.

Bernards Bros. exhaustive portfolio of projects includes work on Legoland, California, the Pasadena Rose Bowl, and the Yorba Linda Library and Cultural Arts Center.

Bernards Bros. also partnered with Six Flags Magic Mountain to complete several major attractions for the popular amusement park, including Colossus, Roaring Rapids, The Gold Rusher, The Batman Roller Coaster, Budget Ghost Town, and more.

LPA Design Studios helps create multi-use facility

Based in Orange County, LPA Design Studios provided artist renderings and information about the project.

LPA is an integrated firm working out of six studios in California and Texas, with more than 400 architects, engineers, landscape architects, interior designers, and planners.

According to one LPA executive, VVC wanted to get in front of any possible pushback regarding constructing a new stadium, which a VVC’s voter-approved bond will fund.

“They thought they would get some pushback if they just built the stadium, so they built the stadium. We combined it with a conference center,” Arash Izadi, LPA’s director of sport and recreation, told Athletic Business.

VVC calls it an educational center, but it takes the stadium component and ties it to conference spaces and other components, Izadi said.

Izadi added that when VVC sells the idea, they’re selling it as “classrooms, a revenue-generating facility, a stadium, an alumni facility.”

“In Victor Valley, here’s a small college, they’ve got a decent football team, they don’t even have a track team. So how do you build that stadium?” Izadi said.

“It is something the students will use, but how do you get the community to support the idea and spend $35 million on this facility? Well, you turn it into a multi-use facility that serves more than one need.”

By combining purposes, Victor Valley College was “able to go to the community and say, ‘Look, we’re not just building a stadium, we’re a stadium and an education center,’ ” Izadi added.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

