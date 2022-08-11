ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Naples Park is superintendent’s choice for first day

By Andrea Stetson
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUYIA_0hDZGq3W00

It was the first day of classes for 48,000 students in Collier County public schools, Wednesday. They began lessons at 31 elementary, 10 middle and eight high schools, one virtual school, a Pre-K-12 school and 13 alternative programs.

Superintendent Kamela Patton chose Naples Park Elementary for her annual first day visit. The school is celebrating its 50th year and has a new principal. But Patton had another reason for choosing the small school in North Naples.

“We want parents to look at how great this school is,” Patton said.

Later this year some parents and students will learn about rezoning to this school for the 2023-2024 school year to ease overcrowding at other schools and fill some of the empty classrooms at NPE. Naples Park is one of the smallest elementary schools with about 400 students from North Naples and the Collier County portion of Bonita Springs.

Patton, Sheriff Kevin Rambosk, new principal, Chris Marker, and many others greeted students as they walked a red carpet into the front doors. Marker, an administrator for 21 years, most recently as principal of Lake Park Elementary, is excited not only for the first day, but for the entire year.

“Our world is getting back to normal,” he said. “We are an A school and it is our 50th year.”

Getting back to normal is what parents say they are most looking forward to.

“Being able to have lunch with our kids,” said Red Gamso, PTO president, and mother of a second grader and kindergartener.

“Just being able to go on field trips,” added Julie Lynn who has children in first and second grades. “Being able to help the teachers, being involved again.”

“All of the traditional PTO events,” added Jacque Ardoline, whose granddaughter is a first grader. “The Thanksgiving Banquet and Breakfast with Santa and all the other events. We are excited to get those traditions up and running again.”

The PTO moms are also eager to work on 50th year festivities.

“We have some surprises,” Gamso said. “It is going to be a great time.”

Marker plans to work with staff to find many ways to celebrate the five decades. This year’s theme is “A” Magical Time Machine. Kid appropriate music from the 50’s and 60th gently plays from speakers in the hallways. Each semester the music will move to a new decade of sounds. There is talk of possibly digging up the time capsule buried by the school.

“Empowering and bringing staff into the ideas,” Marker said about his plans. “If you get staff buying in, you get a better product.”

Patton is especially excited about two new programs debuting in all elementary schools this year. Fifth graders will learn entrepreneurship while fourth graders will have lessons in engineering. Middle and high schools already have this program. Fifth graders will work on entrepreneurship projects in their technology class where they will work in groups to identify a problem or need and then come up with a solution that they will then market to others. Fourth graders will learn coding and will use a Minecraft program to design an amusement park with a working roller coaster.

“This year our little geniuses will be working on entrepreneurship and engineering, so watch out Shark Tank. They will be inventing things we really need,” Patton exclaimed.

The superintendent ended her first day kick-off with a visit to Mary Kincaid’s second grade classroom. Patton put the kids at ease as she walked around the room chatting with youngsters about the books they read and what they did over the summer.

“I went to India,” Arghya Jain told her.

“I went to North Dakota,” John Lynn said.

“I went to LEGOLAND and went on the Dragon coaster,” Nasimul Wadi said.

“Was it scary?” Patton asked.

“I was brave,” he said.

This is Patton’s 12th and final year as superintendent. She’s looking forward to cherishing every moment, from the first day of school, to the new standards and assessments, to welcoming past students.

“I am looking forward to the full rollout of the alumni association,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples Park, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Education
Naples, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
State
North Dakota State
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Government
City
Lake Park, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

Count on Crumbl Cookies being worth the wait for fans of the dessert shop chain who have anticipated its first Southwest Florida opening since announced last year that a franchise was coming to North Naples. After a ribbon-cutting and soft opening Thursday morning, the grand opening for Crumbl’s first regional...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

City Hall strategy for backlogged permits in Cape Coral

Staff will focus on the backlogged permits to aid the growing frustration in Southwest Florida’s largest city closing the office every Friday starting next week. While some are optimistic others fear another total pause in Cape Coral, like what happened in April. But, as of Friday, the city said that is not under consideration.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools reach out to veterans amid teacher shortage

The School District of Lee County is encouraging veterans to become teachers through the state’s Military Veterans Certification Pathway amid a severe teacher shortage. Starting July 1, Florida began issuing five-year temporary certificates for military veterans who have not yet earned their bachelor’s degrees and meet the following eligibility:
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Marker
click orlando

🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida

Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis gives endorsement for Lee County school board

Governor Ron DeSantis took an unusual move by giving an endorsement for the non-partisan Lee County school board race. DeSantis publicly endorsed Armor Persons and Sam Fisher in July for a spot on the Lee County school board. And in August a committee that supports the Governor, Friends of Ron DeSantis, sent out mailers to Lee County voters.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Theme Park#Thanksgiving#Pre K 12 School And#Npe#Pto
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DOES SAM FISHER REPRESENTING THE FOLLOWING FELONS DISQUALIFY HIM FROM SERVING ON THE LEE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD?

Sam Fisher dedicated a good portion of his legal career representing and advocating for drug dealers, child abusers, burglars, and other violent felons. As mentioned in an earlier editorial, Fisher asked a Court to abolish a Florida Statute used by law enforcement to fight gang violence. Fisher’s motion to abolish the Florida anti-gang statute was fortunately denied. The question to the voters remains, does Sam Fisher’s extensive work representing dangerous felons an issue with Fisher’s desire to serve on the Lee County School board? This is an issue for the voters to decide. The following is a partial list of felony criminal clients Sam Fisher represented in Lee County Circuit Court.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

St. Matthew’s House distribution sites

St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Midwest and Harry Chapin Food Banks, is gearing up its food distributions again now that its new warehouse is open. St. Matthew’s House will hold four distributions next week:. Monday, Aug. 15: St. Elizabeth Seton, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway Naples, from...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Election 2022: Candidate Question of the Week – Fielder’s choice

Each week through the primary, The Breeze will ask the candidates for Cape Coral City Council an issue-related question. In the interest of fairness, each candidate is limited to the same amount of space, about 100 words, for their response. This week’s Question of the Week is With Early Voting opening Saturday, please answer the question you wish we had asked. (Candidate chooses his or her own question.)
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
WINKNEWS.com

Boat of missing Naples doctor brought back to shore

The boat that belongs to the missing doctor, Chaundre Cross, has been towed back to dry land. Thursday evening, the boat, a 34-foot Sea Ray named Vitamin Sea, was found in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel. WINK News spoke with the U.S Coast Guard, and they said...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Southwest Florida residents deal with invasive iguanas

A Southwest Florida man uses an unorthodox method to keep invasive iguanas out of his yard. In Cape Coral, iguanas are seen sunbathing along seawalls and running across yards, but Richard Dahlstrom has a plan to get rid of the pesky pest. He uses CDs in his yard to deter them. It’s been about a month since he put them up and he said his plants are grateful.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy