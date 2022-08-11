Groups in New York City are demanding emergency action by the city council to fast-track a bill to phase our horse carriages in the city after the latest horse collapse. A horse violently collapsed on pavement this week and was beaten by its driver in Manhattan. It was an extremely hot day, and a video taken by a witness shows the driver hitting and whipping the horse with reins trying to get the animal to stand back up and keep working.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO