New York City, NY

Regal Journey
5d ago

Years ago, NYC had a policy that if the temperature was over 90 degrees, the horses were kept in their stalls. I guess the all mighty dollar matters more than the welfare of these poor animals.

Ncnovembergirl
5d ago

All carriage traffic should be banned. This isn't surprising. Before the automobile, horses were worked to death and lay where they fell.

Gilberte Frechette
5d ago

Very sad for animals 🥲🥲it’s still cruel😡people are lazy instead of walking 😡owners all about money , they don’t care about the animal in the heat or snow 🥹😡

