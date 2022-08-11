ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F9WBg_0hDZGYMY00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press
  • Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev.
  • If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits.
  • Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11% of its oil, 20% of its natural gas, 42% of its metals, and 33% of its rare earths.

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, including energy and mineral deposits, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev.

If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would lose almost two-thirds of its deposits, the report said, denying the country of its essential economic pillars.

Based on SecDev's review of 2,209 deposits, Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal, 11% of its oil, 20% of its natural gas, 42% of its metals, and 33% of its rare earths, including key minerals like lithium.

Some of that was seized during Russia's takeover of Crimea in 2014 or the war with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

But since its invasion began in February, Russia has steadily increased its advance into Ukraine while overtaking the country's economic strongholds.

Using a tally from SecDev and Ukrainian industry, the Washington Post reported that Russia has seized 41 coal fields, 27 natural gas sites, 14 propane sites, nine oil fields, six iron ore deposits, as well as several sites for titanium, zirconium, strontium, lithium, uranium, and gold.

While Ukraine is known as a top exporter of grains, the report said it also possesses 117 of the 120 most widely used minerals and metals, while also serving as a top source of fossil fuels.

Ukraine still has control over most of its oil ans gas reserves. But the vast majority of its natural resource wealth that's under the Kremlin's control is comprised of coal deposits.

SecDev estimated that about 30 billion tons of hard coal deposits worth $11.9 trillion are in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine.

Comments / 42

Kushak
4d ago

That what happens if you send Kerry to talk about climate change instead of weapons and at least air defance systems. How is the climate in Ukrain now?

Reply
10
Carol Albertson
3d ago

Sad situation for all involved. Mans hostility towards man. Nothing has been accomplished..no one is the victor..failed leadership on all sides..innocent people, left in despair and continued suffering. And all anyone thinks about is..the money..

Reply
5
Bryan Herrington
3d ago

I'm ready for the nukes everyone needs to let them fly earth needs to be eradicated from humans. and then hundreds of years from now the New world can be reborn.

Reply
3
Related
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Russia#Minerals#Crimea#Uranium#Linus Business#The Washington Post#Kremlin#Ukrainian
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
ScienceAlert

A Nuclear War Could Starve Billions, But One Country May Be Safer Than The Rest

It starts with a single mushroom-shaped cloud the world hoped to never see again. Retaliation prompts tit-for-tat attacks, each intended to end this latest War of All Wars, until a week or so later Earth begins to shiver beneath a pall of soot and dust. Scenarios mapping and calculating the devastation of a nuclear winter are nothing new, dating back to a time when the Cold War was nightly news. Decades on, we know a lot more about the finer effects of particulates in the atmosphere on our agriculture. And the sums remain as grim as ever. Using the latest data on crop yields...
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy