ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

High on ‘mad honey’: intoxicated brown bear cub rescued in Turkey

By Staff and agencies in Istanbul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rofhE_0hDZGWb600
Dopey bear in Turkey Photograph: AP

A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have become intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of “mad honey”, was rescued in northwestern Turkey’s Duzce province on Thursday.

Footage showed the female bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.

Mad honey, or “deli bal” in Turkish, is produced in small quantities by beekeepers in the Kaçkar mountains above the Black Sea, the only place in the world other than the foothills of the Himalayas where indigenous species of rhododendrons produce a potent neurotoxin called grayanotoxin.

If bees feed on enough rhododendron nectar, the mud-red honey they produce has a sharp scent and bitter taste – and, for mammal consumers, a potential high.

A small spoonful eaten on its own or taken with hot water or boiled milk is enough to induce a mildly hallucinogenic or euphoric state.

Related: Creating a buzz: Turkish beekeepers risk life and limb to make mad honey

It is normally taken before breakfast as a traditional treatment for hypertension, impotence and a number of other conditions.

Eighteenth-century Europeans called it miel fou , importing it from the Ottomans to add to ale for an extra buzz.

Too much, however, can reduce blood pressure to potentially dangerous levels and induce nausea, fainting, seizures, arrhythmia and, in rare cases, death. Dozens of people a year are admitted to hospital in Turkey for mad honey poisoning.

The afflicted bear was brought to a vet, where she was treated. Officials said the animal was in good condition and would probably be released into the wild in the coming days.

Turkey’s agriculture ministry used Twitter to urge citizens to come up with a name for the bear.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Intoxicated bear rescued after eating hallucinogenic honey in Turkey

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Turkey said a young brown bear was rescued after being found disoriented and intoxicated from consuming a large amount of hallucinogenic honey. The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said the bear was found disoriented in Duzce Province on Thursday and was captured by wildlife officials.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bear#Turkey#Honey#Cub#Turkish#Europeans#Ottomans#Peop
The Independent

Bear who got ‘high’ from hallucinogenic honey returned safely to the wild in Turkey

A bear who was found in an apparently "high" state after eating excessive amounts of hallucinogenic honey has been treated by vets and returned safely to the wild. The animal was found in a disoriented state in Turkey after it ate honey made from the nectar of rhododendron, sometimes referred to as "mad honey" due to its intoxicating effects. Footage shared by the Turkish agriculture and forestry minister shows the animal running into a wooded after it was released. Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
ANIMALS
Discovery

Baby Bear Takes a Trip on Hallucinogenic ‘Mad Honey’

Turkish officials rescued a brown bear cub who had become accidentally intoxicated after consuming a Turkish hallucinogenic honey called ‘mad honey’ or ‘deli bal.’. The bear cub was found passed out 130 miles east of Istanbul, in Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province, after getting her paws into too much deli bal.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Will We All Soon Be Drinking Pee and Eating Crickets on a Floating Prison Barge? An Investigation

Mike Adams—the self-proclaimed “Health Ranger,” owner of the conspiracy-addled “health” website Natural News, and a frequent guest on Alex Jones’ InfoWars—churns out articles with admirable frequency; nearly as often, he creates a truly indelible turn of phrase. Natural News is a major hub in the conspiratorial universe, a place where disinformation often trickles from the fringe to the so-called mainstream, and a reliable heat check for what kinds of narratives are gaining traction. Which brings us to one of Adams’ most recent missives, in which he warned his readers, unforgettably: “Welcome to your police state future: You will eat crickets and drink pee on a floating prison barge.” But will we? Let’s dig in.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy