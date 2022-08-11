Read full article on original website
Broome to Set Up Veterans Center at Former Bowling Alley Site
A long-planned one-stop veterans services center now is expected to be located at the site of a once-popular Broome County bowling alley. County Executive Jason Garnar said the facility is to be developed on Binghamton's North Side on property that had been owned by the Salvation Army. The one-and-a-half acre...
Dick’s Open Brings Big Money to Binghamton
According to a report by Krystal Cole of Spectrum News, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament is expected to bring massive money to the local Binghamton economy. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie golf course is set to take over Binghamton this week, running from Wednesday through Sunday. The tournament will feature 78 golfers vying for a $2.1 million purse and on Friday, Zac Brown Band will play a concert on the 18th hole after the day of golf concludes. It's a calendar event every year for Binghamton area residents and this year is no different as anticipation starts to build this week.
New Café to Open Soon On Hooper Road in Endwell
A Broome County woman is putting the finishing touches on a coffee shop that's about to start operating in Endwell. Annie Walck said she hope The Bright Side Café at 519 Hooper Road can have a soft opening later this week.. The business will be located in a small...
Peek Inside This Quaint Tiny House for Sale in Binghamton
With the economy what is it, I can't help but think that all of the tiny house owners of the world are the ones laughing at those of us who live in traditional homes right now. There was a time when tiny houses weren't as accepted as they are right...
“Dos Rios” Sign Removed Amid Speculation About Binghamton Site
Binghamton restaurant fans are wondering if a new establishment may be about to set up shop at the location of the recently-closed Dos Rios Cantina. The Court Street restaurant ceased operations in April amid financial problems after two partners in the business were arrested on felony charges. Workers from a...
NYS Grant Inches Rod Serling Statue Closer to Binghamton’s Recreation Park
A statue of Binghamton native-son, author and playwright Rod Serling stepping through a doorway of imagination at Recreation Park on the West Side is closer to reality. New York State Assembylwoman Donna Lupardo (D-52 Endwell) announced during the weekend Rod Serling Festival events that a $50,000 grant has been secured for the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation.
First Endicott, New York Police Department K9 Passes Away
It's such a sad moment when one of our pets passes away. Unfortunately, dogs, cats, and other pets don't live anywhere as long as we wish they could. I've experienced it more times than I can count, but as long as I'm able to care for a dog (or dogs in my case), I will continue to adopt.
M&T Bank Donates Thousands to Southern Tier Hunger Programs
A Buffalo-based financial institution is bringing new meaning to the term "food bank," donating tens of thousands of dollars to help fight food insecurity in the Southern Tier. M&T Bank is allocating $58,000 in grants for the Greater Good Grocery Store in Binghamton and a dozen other organizations' hunger abatement...
PHOTOS: 30+ Faces From Binghamton News Television’s Past
One of my co-workers (a former reporter for WBNG-TV 12 in Binghamton) made me aware of a video on YouTube that the Binghamton Broadcasters had compiled that included clips over a 20-year span from 1980 to 1999. I wrote an article on the video which you can see here along...
Mural Artist Adds Some Color to Endicott’s Washington Avenue
A gray wall on the side of a shop in Endicott's business district has been brightened thanks to the efforts of a Virginia man. Scott Liam Walker has transformed the south side of a building at Washington Avenue and Monroe Street with his art work featuring roses. The Ever After Bridal Boutique is located at the site.
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway
Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know
Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
Demolition of Iconic IBM Country Club Complex “Imminent”
The walls of the beloved country club facilities used by IBM Endicott employees and their families for decades will soon come tumbling down. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said the final hurdle has been cleared and the demolition process is "imminent" on the property just west of Johnson City. During...
Starbucks Asks Labor Board to Halt All Union Votes
The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
Vestal Fire Station Marks 100 Years and You’re Invited to the The Party
For an incredible 100 years, the Vestal Fire Station Number One has been serving and protecting the residents of Vestal and beyond when called in. Vestal Fire Station #1 was officially incorporated on January 3, 1922 which made it the very first ever fire company in the Town of Vestal.
Binghamton Ranks Among Lowest ‘Stressflation’ Rates In New York
From longer work hours to being stretched thin at home, to high inflation causing very real and worrisome financial fears, in the last few years, New Yorkers have faced new levels of stress beyond what we could have previously imagined. However, even though we're facing a new set of challenges...
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic bacteria. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
