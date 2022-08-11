ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Dick’s Open Brings Big Money to Binghamton

According to a report by Krystal Cole of Spectrum News, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament is expected to bring massive money to the local Binghamton economy. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie golf course is set to take over Binghamton this week, running from Wednesday through Sunday. The tournament will feature 78 golfers vying for a $2.1 million purse and on Friday, Zac Brown Band will play a concert on the 18th hole after the day of golf concludes. It's a calendar event every year for Binghamton area residents and this year is no different as anticipation starts to build this week.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
Chenango Bridge, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion

What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Cheri Lindsey Park in Binghamton Hosting Child Safety Kit Giveaway

Cheri Lindsey Park, named after a 12-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Binghamton on March 26, 1984, will host a giveaway of child safety kits on Saturday. Many have drawn comparisons to Cheri Lindsey's murder in the past few months following the murder of Aliza Spencer, another 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near her own home in Binghamton. In April, the Investigative Discovery Channel told Cheri's story on an episode titled "The Paper Route" of 'Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death.' While Cheri's murder was solved almost immediately, resulting in James Wales of Binghamton receiving 33 years in prison for the heinous crime, Aliza's murder still remains unsolved over three months later.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know

Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Starbucks Asks Labor Board to Halt All Union Votes

The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake

A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic bacteria. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

