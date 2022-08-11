Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Camden and east central Charlton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodbine to near Homeland. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Folkston, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Homeland, Cumberland Island, Harrietts Bluff and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Clay County Motorist update: 6 ongoing road projects, 7 new projects announced
The Board of Transportation announced 7 new projects in Clay County starting soon.Clay County Government. There are six ongoing Clay County road projects carrying over into the week of August 15 that motorists should be aware, and the county announced seven additional projects set to begin soon in Lake Asbury, Middleburg and Green Cove Springs.
News4Jax.com
Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
News4Jax.com
Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
FHP: School bus involved in hit-and-run crash getting off I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck left the scene after hitting a school bus this morning on Old St. Augustine Road. STORY: Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians. Investigation revealed that at approximately 6:15 a.m., a pickup truck...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
WCJB
Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runway
While Clay County works on an airport ordinance, pilots at Haller Airpark continue to speak out about a proposed RV park that would encroach upon their flight path. Pilots have been showing up at the county commissioners' meetings since June. They've been making their case about the safety of a proposed community.
Holes dug on Jacksonville's beaches pose threat to sea turtle hatchlings
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It’s peak sea turtle nesting season here in Florida, a time of the year when dozens of nests are spread across Duval County Beaches. This season, deep holes dug in the sand are posing a threat to the safety of sea turtles and even pose a risk to beach goers.
3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrest
Travis Sean Turner, 34, of Middleburg is being held on a $300,014 bond after battery against a victim and three deputies.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday for domestic battery. While resisting arrest, he injured three Clay County deputies adding three battery on law enforcement officer charges to his arrest, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Multi-car crash with multiple injuries reported on I-95 near Airport Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported multiple injuries in a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon on the Northside of Jacksonville. JFRD reported shortly after 2:30 p.m to the multi-car pileup on Southbound Interstate 95 near Airport Rd. Traffic delays are to be expected in this area.
Raleigh News & Observer
Boater finds young woman dead in Florida marsh, cops say. Cause of death investigated
A woman’s body was discovered in a north Florida marsh and investigators are not sure of her identity or the cause of death, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made Sunday, Aug. 14, near the Nassau-Duval county line, officials said. The area is just...
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane
PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
Multiple school bus routes in Duval County delayed by over an hour
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Duval County Schools began classes this week and the first hurdle kids will face is potentially a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene says unfortunately is not new just for this year. You...
First Coast News
Police: Fisherman found woman dead in Nassau River, death being treated as suspicious
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman was found dead in the Nassau River Sunday, near the boat ramp at Half Moon Island Preserve, police said. A fisherman spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. and called police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has homicide detectives on scene. Trauma on the body leads...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
No one hurt after car crashes into day care in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating after a car crashed into KinderCare day care on Monument Road. Action News Jax first learned of the incident when a viewer sent pictures after picking up her child from day care. School personnel said that no one was hurt in the crash.
Report: At least 10 different victims reported in Westside shootout
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, related report story) There are at least 10 victims reported after shooting incident involving multiple vehicles in the middle of a Westside intersection last week, according to a police report from Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident happened near 103rd...
