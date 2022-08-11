ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-16 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Inland Camden; Northeastern Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Camden and east central Charlton Counties through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Woodbine to near Homeland. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Kingsland, Folkston, Woodbine, Kings Bay Base, Homeland, Cumberland Island, Harrietts Bluff and Colesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Nassau Village-ratliff, FL
County
Duval County, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge grants $260K bond to man accused of causing now-deadly Clay County crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – After a man died last week following an April crash in Clay County, the driver accused of causing the wreck was back in court on Monday. Early Monday afternoon, Gavin Conroy’s family and friends gathered outside the Clay County Courthouse for Clifford Ringer’s first court hearing on his bond status since Conroy, 23, of Clay County, died.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Thunderstorm#Wind Gust#Mph
WCJB

Lake City Humane Society has seen an uptick in animals coming in

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County isn’t the only place struggling to cope with a massive surge of unwanted animals. Monday night, Lake City officials learned they have a similar problem. Lake City Humane Society President Keith Williams revealed their shelter, which normally takes in about 100 animals...
LAKE CITY, FL
Zoey Fields

3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrest

Travis Sean Turner, 34, of Middleburg is being held on a $300,014 bond after battery against a victim and three deputies.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday for domestic battery. While resisting arrest, he injured three Clay County deputies adding three battery on law enforcement officer charges to his arrest, according to a sheriff’s office report.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Action News Jax

Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy