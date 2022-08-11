Read full article on original website
Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species
Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In
We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern Iowa Apple Orchards [LIST]
Fall is on its way, and there are plenty of places in Eastern Iowa to celebrate! Here are some of the popular apple orchards where you can pick your own apples in 2022:. You can check out the schedule of "What's Picking" HERE. Apple cider, apple cider donuts, and hard...
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
Iowa Hy-Vee’s to Offer a New Self Checkout Method
When you go to most any large department or grocery store, you're greeted with many different payment methods. You can pay with cash, credit/debit, and with a check in most cases. You can tap your phone or watch and use Apple Pay or Google Pay or any other touch pay method.
Cow Causes Thousands Of Dollars In Damages In Northeast Iowa
When you’re driving at night, you must be paying close attention to your surroundings. It's dark out, animals can jump out at any second, or even the road conditions can make it so your drive is that much more dangerous. When you are watching out for animals on the...
MASSIVE Plant And Animal Based Milk Recall In Iowa
When is it time to cut your losses when you have to recall a lot of your products? Over the last few months, I have read over a number of recalls from companies that affect stores in Iowa and other states across the country, but none of them were as long as this one.
Iowa Has Some of the Thriftiest People In The Country
Who doesn't love a good trip to the thrift store? According to a recent study, Iowans may love it a little more than the rest of America. There are more than 25,000 consignment or resale stores in the United States, according to the U.S. Census. Thrifting is a multi-billion dollar...
Stop! Check out this Recall Before Your Next Pizza Night
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has posted a recall that could affect your next pizza night. It was announced on Sunday, August 14, that a line of products made by Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The product...
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Music Superstar Celebrates Return With Iowa State Fair Show
It was an emotional weekend for one major musical act. Fair officials are back this year with some of the best performers across every single genre. You can check out more details on all of the happenings at the Iowa State Fair here. Running from August 11th to the 21st,...
Iowa’s Oldest Bar is Older Than the Civil War
Quick history lesson for you. The Civil war began 161 years ago, in 1861, at Fort Sumter in South Carolina. According to Senate, On April 12, Confederate troops fired on Fort Sumter in the Charleston Harbor. Did you know there is a bar located just northeast of Dubuque that is close to a decade older than that? This bar was around 6 years after Iowa was recognized as a state. Is it just me or is that pretty crazy? This bar has been operational since 1852, according to the Des Moines Register.
I Can’t Believe They Still Have These in Iowa
I had no clue these things still existed until my fiance and I moved to Iowa. I started to believe these were just something we saw in movies or on tv. In all seriousness, I'm not sure I've ever seen one of these in my life. I'm pretty sure where I grew up in Minneapolis they had their own spots they would set up and you had to go to them.
[WATCH] Hudson Native’s Heart Stopping ‘Ninja’ Run
You might need to take a seat for this one. One Eastern Iowa native had the whole country on the edge of our seats this week. Iowans seem to always do well on the hit competition show 'American Ninja Warrior.' This year the crew from Cedar Falls came back with a vengeance.
Sun Sets on First Century of Popular Linn County Park [VIDEO]
It opened in 1922 as a much smaller park than it is today and a century later, visitors still fall in love when they visit. The area that is now Palisades-Kepler State Park, just outside Mount Vernon, Iowa, first began to welcome visitors in the 1890s. That's when James Minott bought 160 acres of land on the Cedar River. State Parks says he built an inn that also included a restaurant and general store. He rented boats and sold land to people who wanted to build cottages they could stay in during the summer. Before long, approximately 200 people lived there.
