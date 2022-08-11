ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10 Deal: Corky's Swine Dining menu offers tamales, catfish bites and more

By Jennifer Biggs
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 5 days ago

Everybody is looking for a $10 Deal, so Jimmy Stovall, owner of Corky’s BBQ, came up with the Swine Dining under $10 menu.

But he didn’t create a new menu of smaller portions.

Instead, he went through the existing menu, pulled out the items that were already under $10, and then he adjusted the price on a few things for extra value. And then he sweetened it by offering a third of a slab of ribs for $7.99 with any order.

“To me, the most important thing was not to ‘create’ or skimp on a menu item customers are used to, but just highlight how many things we have under $10,” Stovall said.

And, yes, some prices have gone up, as they have everywhere. That’s unavoidable, he said.

“Instead of apologizing for charging higher prices, I just wanted to acknowledge that everything has gotten more expensive, but here are apps, dinners, sandwiches, etc., all under $10,” he said.

I sampled heavily from the menu, available until 4 p.m. daily, this week. I won’t dwell on the pork or brisket sandwiches, as I wrote a $10 Deal last year on these and my previous assessment stands , though it’s worth noting that there was so much meat on the pulled pork sandwich that I actually took some off, which made the pups happy.

I went to the Poplar Avenue location, which is closest to me and is drive-thru only because the dining room is still under construction following a February fire. But the menu is listed under the carry-out section online, so I thought it was carry-out only. As stated, not so; you can enjoy dine-in at other locations if you prefer.

(Also, Stovall hopes to have the Poplar location open again by late September but says progress is frustrating.)

Anyway, we ordered:

  • The brisket sandwich for $8.49;
  • The pulled pork meal, with fries and a large drink, for $7.99;
  • Catfish bites for $9.99;
  • Fried bologna sandwich for $4.99 (two for $8.99 if you want);
  • And the tamales for $9.99.

Tamales and me, we have a past. I’ve been an aficionado since I was a young reporter in the Mississippi Delta and would order six every week, which would be delivered to the office of the Clarksdale paper by a woman from Helena.

I learned how to eat them with Louisiana hot sauce and saltine crackers, which I do to this day. I love Pop’s and Hattie’s and I miss Larrys (two men named Larry but no punctuation), but former Corky’s owner Barry Pelts turned me on to the tamales at Corky’s more than 10 years ago.

They’re made by El Terrifico, an old Memphis company that also makes cheese dip and is now owned by Corky’s. So it’s a commercial product in that there’s no one in the kitchen rolling tamales, but they’re only available at Corky’s as far as restaurants go. (You might happen on them in the grocery now and again.)

They’re good, big and meaty and served under a blanket of chili and melted cheese, dotted with jalapeno peppers on request. Three of us split lunch in my kitchen, all family and all still grieving the brief life of Larrys a little, after these 5+ years. But the consensus was five gooey, messy, heartburn-inducing stars. These are bar tamales, the kind you’d order at the Belmont late at night in pre-heartburn days or, going back even farther, at Zinnie’s really late at night.

I recommend them, and while I liked them with chili and cheese, I still grabbed a bottle of Louisiana Hot Sauce and the saltines, and soon I’m going to get a plain order and see how they are on their own.

Catfish bites at Corky’s come chopped in about 1-inch pieces, battered and fried, and cost $9.99. (Jennifer Biggs/The Daily Memphian)

For years, Corky’s has served some of the best catfish in town, and there’s even a catfish sandwich for $9.99. But I ordered the catfish bites, which I estimate was about a good fillet and a half of fish, chopped in about 1-inch pieces, battered and fried. It was $9.99, and fried while I waited. I even had to pull up and wait for the order to come to me, but for fresh catfish, I didn’t mind.

Corky’s will change vendors for price, but it’s always farm-raised Mississippi catfish. I have a weakness for this; it maybe my favorite of all the Southern foods (but I can’t say that for sure, because fried chicken). The bites are as good as the fillets and I’d eat the catfish any day. It’s one of the best in town.

The fried bologna was huge, a thick slab served on a jumbo bun with sauce; if I order again, I’ll ask for slaw because I like Corky’s slaw.

And there’s more on the menu: Spaghetti, barbecue nachos, pulled chicken sandwich, plus desserts and sides. It’s a $10 Deal you want to know about. Click here to view the full menu .

Corky’s BBQ has four locations in the Memphis area: on Poplar Avenue in East Memphis, on Germantown Parkway in Cordova, on West Poplar Avenue in Collierville and on Goodman Road in Olive Branch.

WREG

Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Get ready for some rain, Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

