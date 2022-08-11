Read full article on original website
Related
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
Agilent Technologies Exceeds Q3 Street Expectations, Raises Guidance
Agilent Technologies Inc A reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.61 billion. Revenues for the diagnostics and genomic group decreased 2% Y/Y to $340 million, and the operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Revenues for...
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?
ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
After-Hours Alert: Why AerSale Stock Is Diving
AerSale Corp ASLE shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced a secondary offering. AerSale said certain stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, intend to offer 4.25 million shares of common stock in an underwritten secondary offering. The selling stockholders also expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock. All proceeds of the offering will go to the selling stockholders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Cassava Sciences Stock Is Soaring After Hours
Cassava Sciences Inc SAVA shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after new filings showed recent insider buying. According to a Form 4 filing with the SEC, Cassava director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69. The shares were purchased in multiple transactions on Aug. 12 at prices ranging from $19.79 to $21.31 per share.
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Analysts Expect Thoughtworks' Constraints To Abate In Upcoming Quarters
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc TWKS clocked 27.5% revenue growth in Q2 to $332.1 million, beating the consensus of $328.3 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.11 was in-line with the consensus. RBC analyst Daniel Perlin reiterated Outperform and cut the price target from $25 to $22. Q2 results and guidance highlight that TWKS'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $32.38...
Mydecine Innovations Group Reports Q2 Financial Results And Management Updates
After the resignation of several key board members on August 12, Mydecine Innovations Group MYCOF reported its financial results. For the period corresponding to the six months ended June 30, 2022:. Total cash was $324,146. Net loss due to common stockholders was $8.09 million from operations, or a basic and...
Recap: PAVmed Q2 Earnings
PAVmed PAVM reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PAVmed beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Stopped Trading Twice
Bed Bath & Beyond has been through the wringer in recent months as supply chain headwinds led to hundreds of millions in lost sales—upending plans for a much-needed turnaround and sending CEO Mark Tritton and chief merchandising officer Joe Hartsig packing But now, the home and bedding retailer is grabbing headlines for completely different reasons after the Nasdaq temporarily halted trading twice Tuesday morning over volatile activity. As of 3 p.m.Tuesday Bed Bath & Beyond stock was $21.80, nearly 36.25 percent higher than its $16 price point when trading started at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the stock had soared as high...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 7.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million. Enfusion ENFN shares rose 4.89% to $14.99. The...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Amcor
Amcor AMCR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Amcor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Amcor bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Looking Into Qualcomm's Recent Short Interest
Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) short percent of float has fallen 7.95% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.58 million shares sold short, which is 1.39% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Plains All American: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Plains All American PAA and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00. Shares of Plains All American are trading up 0.73% over the last 24 hours, at $11.65 per share. A move to $13.00 would account for a 11.54% increase...
Bitcoin Exits 'Final Flush' Of Sellers, Making Way For Buyers To Build Positions, On-Chain Data Shows
An on-chain study by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode states that the "final flush" of sellers, signaled by a recent surge in short-term Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, demonstrates that capitulation events have come to an end and the cryptocurrency market is now prepared for months of accumulation. 330,000 BTC added by STH.
JD.com Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com. Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.
Nasdaq Falls 75 Points; Ventyx Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 75 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.44% to 34,063.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.57% to 13,052.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 4,291.55. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares climbed 1.9%...
Looking At Lennar's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lennar LEN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0