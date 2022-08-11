Bed Bath & Beyond has been through the wringer in recent months as supply chain headwinds led to hundreds of millions in lost sales—upending plans for a much-needed turnaround and sending CEO Mark Tritton and chief merchandising officer Joe Hartsig packing But now, the home and bedding retailer is grabbing headlines for completely different reasons after the Nasdaq temporarily halted trading twice Tuesday morning over volatile activity. As of 3 p.m.Tuesday Bed Bath & Beyond stock was $21.80, nearly 36.25 percent higher than its $16 price point when trading started at 9:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m., the stock had soared as high...

MARKETS ・ 16 MINUTES AGO