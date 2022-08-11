ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popeyes and Panda updates, plus personal news

By editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern, Fond du Lac Reporter.
 3 days ago
Welcome back to Streetwise. You may have already heard the news, but I've taken on a new title since we last connected: I'm now editor of the Oshkosh Northwestern and Fond du Lac Reporter.

Never fear, though, I'll keep this newsletter going until we get the business reporter position filled, but I'd kindly ask you to have some patience as we work through this transition.

But, there's so much to update you on, so let's get started.

The Oshkosh Food Co-op marked one year in July, and I wanted to know how that first year went. Though its financials were rough, its leaders are optimistic that the member-owned grocery store has a lot to offer in its second year.

Readers were thrilled to see an update on Panda Express' plans to open in Oshkosh. A city commission recently approved site plans for the project to move forward, though an opening hasn't been set.

I also had news about another popular franchise: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now eyeing a fall opening after several delays. I wrote about that and several other business updates, including a new bar and distillery on Oshkosh's south side.

And, it's never too early to start thinking about costumes. Spirit Halloween opened this month at a new, larger location that will offer more spooky-themed merchandise including costumes for you and your pet.

In arts and culture news, The Paine has a new, custom-made exhibit that's definitely worth checking out. I attended a media preview and talked to the talented artists whose lighting and sculptures are featured in "The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark."

Who is Streetwise?

At the moment, it's me — Katy Macek, Streetwise business reporter-turned-editor at the Oshkosh Northwestern. When not editing, I write about what's happening in the Oshkosh area business community.

