Popeyes and Panda updates, plus personal news

The Oshkosh Food Co-op marked one year in July, and I wanted to know how that first year went. Though its financials were rough, its leaders are optimistic that the member-owned grocery store has a lot to offer in its second year.

Readers were thrilled to see an update on Panda Express' plans to open in Oshkosh. A city commission recently approved site plans for the project to move forward, though an opening hasn't been set.

I also had news about another popular franchise: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is now eyeing a fall opening after several delays. I wrote about that and several other business updates, including a new bar and distillery on Oshkosh's south side.

And, it's never too early to start thinking about costumes. Spirit Halloween opened this month at a new, larger location that will offer more spooky-themed merchandise including costumes for you and your pet.

In arts and culture news, The Paine has a new, custom-made exhibit that's definitely worth checking out. I attended a media preview and talked to the talented artists whose lighting and sculptures are featured in "The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark."

