Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart
We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
Ingrid's Kitchen closes up shop after 45 years in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A longtime staple in the Oklahoma City food scene has closed its doors after 45 years. Ingrid's Kitchen announced on Facebook that is now closed. The restaurant didn't say why it closed up shop. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing...
Malcolm visits Workout Junkies Fit Club
Malcolm Tubbs visits Workout Junkies Fit Club in Warr Acres. For more information about the gym and classes they offer call (405) 543-0957 or click here.
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Splash pad in Stillwater temporarily closes doors due to watermain break
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A watermain break has caused a splash pad in Stillwater to temporarily close their doors to the public. The Boomer Splash Pad announced that they are temporarily closing their doors due to a watermain break. The splash pad expects to be back open come Wednesday.
Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction should finish "by end of September"
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One of Edmond's busiest intersections is almost done with its makeover. The City of Edmond tells Fox 25 they hope to finish working on 2nd Street and Bryant by the end of September. On August 15, a crew stopped by a nearby business that says they are counting down the days.
One killed after car chase ends in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — One person was killed following a car chase in Cleveland County on Monday night. Authorities said troopers tried to pull a car over in Oklahoma City near I-35 and Grand Avenue. But the car ended up taking off prior to troopers using a Tac maneuver to stop it in Norman.
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
Changes in OKC real estate market indicate a 'cool down' in home sales
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Signs of change are coming to the Oklahoma City real estate market, with experts seeing a slight cooldown in home sales. Experts told Fox 25 they have seen a large number of houses in the metro hit the market this summer, and they say this is a good thing for both buyers and sellers.
Oklahoma City police: Two young girls found unresponsive and locked in car outside Walmart
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mother was arrested after Oklahoma City police said her two young children were found alone, unresponsive, and buckled up inside a locked car on Sunday. Oklahoma City police responded to Walmart at 100 E I-240 Service Road just before 3 p.m. Police said a...
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a 60-day stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip on Tuesday. The stay of execution will allow the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals to review a petition for a new hearing. Glossip had been slated to be put...
Oklahoma City asks residents to weigh in on beautification projects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City is asking residents to weigh in on beautification projects they would like to see implemented as part of MAPS 4 by completing a survey. Results from the survey will help consultants develop a master plan and determine where the city...
Emergency crews respond after child hit by car in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a scene in northwest Oklahoma City where a child was hit by a vehicle. According to authorities, the accident happened near NW 10th and Peniel on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed to Fox 25 that a child was struck by a...
Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
"A blessing:" OKCPS holds 2nd back-to-school bash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On the morning of August 13, Oklahoma City parents who felt unprepared for this school year got just what they needed. Not to mention, it was all in one place. A Fox 25 crew stopped by the 2nd Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) back-to-school bash.
Woman killed in collision in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
OKCPD Cold Case Unit files charges after solving 19-year-old murder case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department's Cold Case Unit has filed charges in a 19-year-old murder case. On Sept. 30, 2003, the body of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia was discovered in her home near SE 33rd St. and Santa Fe in OKC. She had been beaten and stabbed multiple times.
17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher
KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
