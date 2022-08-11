ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart

We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
okcfox.com

What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond

The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
SHAWNEE, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Entertainment
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes

It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

One killed after car chase ends in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY (KOKH) — One person was killed following a car chase in Cleveland County on Monday night. Authorities said troopers tried to pull a car over in Oklahoma City near I-35 and Grand Avenue. But the car ended up taking off prior to troopers using a Tac maneuver to stop it in Norman.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Emergency crews respond after child hit by car in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a scene in northwest Oklahoma City where a child was hit by a vehicle. According to authorities, the accident happened near NW 10th and Peniel on Tuesday afternoon. Officials confirmed to Fox 25 that a child was struck by a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man brought to OU Medical with gunshot wound, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived was delivered to a hospital on Saturday morning. Reports say friends brought a man to OU Medical after crashing into a nearby retaining wall. Officials say the victim was shot in the chest following a skirmish. The man...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

"A blessing:" OKCPS holds 2nd back-to-school bash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On the morning of August 13, Oklahoma City parents who felt unprepared for this school year got just what they needed. Not to mention, it was all in one place. A Fox 25 crew stopped by the 2nd Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) back-to-school bash.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Woman killed in collision in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Saturday that left one person dead in Logan County. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-33 just to the east of County Road 76. 73-year-old Sharon Maloy of Oklahoma City was pronounced dead at...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

17-year-old killed in ATV crash in Kingfisher

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a ATV crash on Saturday night that left a 17-year-old dead in Kingfisher. Officials say a juvenile was driving an ATV with a passenger on East 800 Road when he drove off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old was taken...
KINGFISHER, OK

