AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
Fubo Shares Took Off, Then Dropped, Then Reversed: What Happened To The Sports Streaming Platform On Its Investor Day
Fubotv Inc FUBO is a streaming platform primarily focusing on live sports. On Tuesday afternoon, the company hosted its Investor Day as shares traded up more than 40%. What Happened: The stock traded higher on Tuesday on higher-than-normal volume ahead of Investor Day. It is possible traders were buying the stock for a potential positive catalyst to be announced at Investor Day. But other stocks, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp. GME, also shot up on Tuesday.
Former Field Trip Health, Now Reunion Neuroscience: Q1 2023 Financial Results & Corporate Reorganization
Field Trip Discovery and Field Trip Health have been reorganized into two separate companies. The Discovery division has been renamed Reunion Neuroscience Inc. and may be found on NASDAQ and CSE as “REUN”, while Field Trip Health is now Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd. (Field Trip H&W) and is listed at the CSE as “FTHW”.
Agilent Technologies Exceeds Q3 Street Expectations, Raises Guidance
Agilent Technologies Inc A reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $1.72 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.61 billion. Revenues for the diagnostics and genomic group decreased 2% Y/Y to $340 million, and the operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Revenues for...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 7.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million. Enfusion ENFN shares rose 4.89% to $14.99. The...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Plains All American: Here's What You Need To Know
Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Plains All American PAA and raise its price target from $12.00 to $13.00. Shares of Plains All American are trading up 0.73% over the last 24 hours, at $11.65 per share. A move to $13.00 would account for a 11.54% increase...
How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?
ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
SkyWater Price Target Bumped By 33.3% As Q2 Revenue Reaches Significant Breakeven Point Leading To Operating Leverage
Needham analyst Ravindra Gill reiterated a Buy on SkyWater Technology, Inc SKYT and raised the price target to $20 from $15. SkyWater reported 2Q22 revenues over the mid-$40 million level, reaching a significant breakeven point, he said in a note titled "Revenue Is Now Over Breakeven Point Translating to Operating Leverage."
D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
BlackRock Announces Release of Second Quarter Commentaries for Certain Closed-End Funds (BIGZ, BSTZ, BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAT)
BlackRock today announced the release of quarterly fund commentaries for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust BIGZ, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II BSTZ, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II BMEZ, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust BCAT, and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ECAT (the "Funds") for the second quarter of 2022. Learn more about each Fund's performance and current positioning in its latest commentary:
Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings
Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $32.38...
Mydecine Innovations Group Reports Q2 Financial Results And Management Updates
After the resignation of several key board members on August 12, Mydecine Innovations Group MYCOF reported its financial results. For the period corresponding to the six months ended June 30, 2022:. Total cash was $324,146. Net loss due to common stockholders was $8.09 million from operations, or a basic and...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Netflix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Netflix NFLX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 24.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.85%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion. Buying $1000 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $1000 of NFLX stock 20 years ago, it...
Psychedelic Acquisition: Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company
Publicly traded psychedelics company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI is signing an exclusive purchase option with end-to-end pharma R&D company Vici Health Sciences’ majority equity stake. The company develops cutting-edge gear and novel compounds for next-gen mental health treatments, most notably proprietary NeuroDirect and Janus particle delivery technologies. The agreement...
Analyst Explains Why It Favors Salesforce, Smartsheet Versus Workday, Zoom, DocuSign, Asana
Morgan Stanley analysts Keith Weiss and Josh Baer highlighted that SaaS valuations rebounded in recent months, with the average SaaS stock up 22% over the last three months (though still down ~34% YTD). The team thinks that companies demonstrate stable execution and highlight only isolated demand impacts, emphasizing margins and...
Looking At Lennar's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lennar LEN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Bitcoin Exits 'Final Flush' Of Sellers, Making Way For Buyers To Build Positions, On-Chain Data Shows
An on-chain study by blockchain analytics firm Glassnode states that the "final flush" of sellers, signaled by a recent surge in short-term Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings, demonstrates that capitulation events have come to an end and the cryptocurrency market is now prepared for months of accumulation. 330,000 BTC added by STH.
Jack Henry & Associates Shares Slide After Q4 Results, Weak FY23 Guidance
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 8% year-over-year to $477.45 million, missing the consensus of $480.12 million. For Q4, core segment revenue increased 8%, payments segment revenue increased 5%, complementary segment revenue increased 9%, and corporate and other segment revenue increased 22%. EPS was $1.10,...
