ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Is On The Move: What's Going On?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading higher on above-average volume Tuesday. The stock surged following a move higher in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, which is soaring amid increased retail investor attention. AMC Entertainment is trending across social media platforms as traders highlight high short...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fubo Shares Took Off, Then Dropped, Then Reversed: What Happened To The Sports Streaming Platform On Its Investor Day

Fubotv Inc FUBO is a streaming platform primarily focusing on live sports. On Tuesday afternoon, the company hosted its Investor Day as shares traded up more than 40%. What Happened: The stock traded higher on Tuesday on higher-than-normal volume ahead of Investor Day. It is possible traders were buying the stock for a potential positive catalyst to be announced at Investor Day. But other stocks, such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY and GameStop Corp. GME, also shot up on Tuesday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#The Board Of Directors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fcm Mm Holdings#Mindmed#Mnmd Board
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

TeraWulf WULF stock increased by 7.0% to $1.69 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. Gorilla Technology Gr GRRR shares moved upwards by 6.89% to $12.55. The company's market cap stands at $912.6 million. Enfusion ENFN shares rose 4.89% to $14.99. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About ChargePoint?

ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) short percent of float has fallen 6.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 39.59 million shares sold short, which is 23.81% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

D-Wave Quantum Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens

EPS was $(0.12), compared to $(0.04) in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.84 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating expenses totaled $11.66 million (+23% Y/Y). D-Wave Quantum’s net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $21.5 million versus $20.26 million a year ago. It held cash and cash equivalents of $10.5 million as of June 30, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

BlackRock Announces Release of Second Quarter Commentaries for Certain Closed-End Funds (BIGZ, BSTZ, BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAT)

BlackRock today announced the release of quarterly fund commentaries for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust BIGZ, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II BSTZ, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II BMEZ, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust BCAT, and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ECAT (the "Funds") for the second quarter of 2022. Learn more about each Fund's performance and current positioning in its latest commentary:
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Jack Henry & Associates Q4 Earnings

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Jack Henry & Associates beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.1 versus an estimate of $1.0. Revenue was up $32.38...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Psychedelic Acquisition: Psycheceutical To Buy Majority Equity Stake In Maryland R&D Company

Publicly traded psychedelics company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI is signing an exclusive purchase option with end-to-end pharma R&D company Vici Health Sciences’ majority equity stake. The company develops cutting-edge gear and novel compounds for next-gen mental health treatments, most notably proprietary NeuroDirect and Janus particle delivery technologies. The agreement...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Looking At Lennar's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lennar LEN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Aridis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ARDS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $-0.45. Revenue was up $259 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy