Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
Recent College Grad Is Found Bloody And Abandoned On Washington Road, But Who Was Responsible?
“We didn’t know if it’s an attempted murder or if it’s just a bad accident,” Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers said of finding Kristen Grindley unconscious on the roadway. “All we know is that we have an injured female in the middle of the road and we have very little evidence.”
Human remains were found in suitcase bought at an auction. Now, police are investigating it as a homicide
A family in New Zealand bought a suitcase from a storage facility auction – only to take it home and find human remains inside. Police in Manurewa, South Aukland, are now investigating the incident as a homicide. The police began investigating the incident, first reported by BBC News, at...
Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
Kiely Rodni - live: Missing teen’s car seen in new image as police plan to cut back Truckee search
Investigators searching for Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni have released a new image of her Honda vehicle which has also been missing since she vanished from a party at the Prosser Family Campground in the early hours of 6 August.With the case now entering its 11th day, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown said that the search will be scaled back and move to a “more limited” phase from next week.Police have released images of two sweatshirts associated with Kiely – the first which she was leant and another which she was spotted on video wearing at the campground...
Home invasion in Hollywood ends as homeowners opens fire on suspects
Authorities were investigating an attempted home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning, after a group of suspects attempted to enter a residence before they were met with gunfire. The suspects fled from the scene affter attempting to enter the home, located in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, just before 2:30 a.m.According to Los Angeles Police Department, the group fled in a white Toyota Corolla. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had been struck by gunfire. No property was taken and none of the residents of the home were injured during the incident.
Customer at donut shop was thrown across room when RV crashed into it
A Lakewood donut shop patron is expected to survive after an RV drove into the front of the shop while he was seated inside. It was just before 7 a.m. Monday when the RV came crashing through the front of Winchell's Donuts, off of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood. "I was in here and I heard a big noise -- it was like an explosion -- and my heart stopped," said Sam Batikha, the shop owner. "I thought it was gas lines or a bomb or something. When I see what happened, I just pulled my employee and...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
Wasatch County Sheriff looking for man regarding abandoned campsite near Jordanelle
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — At around 3:20 p.m. on August 11, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding smoke near the Fox Bay subdivision by the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
People
Maine Authorities Ask Public for Help Finding Parents and Child Who Went Missing 3 Weeks Ago
Maine police are asking the public for help as they attempt to locate two parents and a child who went missing after a camping trip three weeks ago. The Sanford Police Department is looking for Jill Sidebotham, Nicholas Hansen and their daughter Lydia Hansen, 2, who were reported missing on July 2.
Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8
TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
Man charged with groping women while riding motorized skateboard
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is accused of groping women on a motorized skateboard in Chicago's Loop and South Loop area. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, is charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault with bodily harm. He was arrested Friday around 11:29 a.m. in the 500 block of East Illinois Street. Poliuce say he was identified as the man who was groping women while riding a motorized one-wheeled skateboard in two separate incidents. The first incident happened in the 400 block of West Lake Street on June 1. The second was in the 1100 block of South State Street on Aug. 6. Both incidents happened around 10:15 a.m.In court Sunday, Manuel-Reyes' bond was set at $40,000, and a judge ordered he be put on electronic monitoring if he posts bond. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.
