okcfox.com
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
okcfox.com
'It's going to get worse': open jobs outpacing workforce in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Lawmakers in Oklahoma are still trying to figure out what to do with federal pandemic relief funds, and one option is becoming more clear: the need to address a worker shortage in the state. The State Chamber presented data and findings to the Joint Committee...
okcfox.com
OHP signs partnership agreement with OSU-OKC to boost recruitment efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) signed a new partnership agreement with OSU-OKC. The partnership between the school and DPS allows troopers to get an Associates Degree in police science while they’re in the academy. They could also take that a step further and earn...
okcfox.com
Hofmeister campaign to launch two TV ads on Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Monday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister announced the rollout of two new television advertisements to hit the airwaves on Tuesday as part of her campaign. Hofmeister, the current Oklahoma State Superintendent, is challenging current Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. She hosted about 150 supporters...
okcfox.com
Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole seek competency hearing
MCALESTER, Okla. (KOKH) — Lawyers for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole are seeking a competency hearing ahead of his execution. Cole's lawyers said he suffers from mental illness and brain damage. "Multiple experts have concluded that Mr. Cole is not competent, lacking any rational understanding of why Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt announces 60-day stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a 60-day stay of execution for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip on Tuesday. The stay of execution will allow the Oklahoma Criminal Court of Appeals to review a petition for a new hearing. Glossip had been slated to be put...
okcfox.com
DeSantis says Florida is where 'woke goes to die'
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (TND) — During a Tuesday press conference discussing teacher recruiting efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said his state is the place where "woke goes to die." DeSantis spoke on several topics during the press conference in Pasco County, including education in his state, COVID-19 mandates,...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt appoints new Secretary of Energy and Environment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Ken McQueen to serve as Oklahoma's Secretary of Energy and Environment following the resignation of Ken Wagner. "Ken McQueen's 40 years of experience in energy and environmental policies make him an invaluable asset to our administration," Stitt said....
okcfox.com
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
okcfox.com
Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2023 sales
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma announced a new cookie that will be joining the Girl Scout cookie menu for their 2023 cookie sale. The Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie similar to the beloved Girl Scouts Thin Mint, but instead of having a minty filling, the new cookie will feature a pink raspberry center coated in chocolate.
okcfox.com
Registration open for students wanting to enroll in OSDE's Math Tutoring Corps program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Families can now register their 7th through 9th grade students for free online math tutoring offered by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). The Math Tutoring Corps initiative, offered by the OSDE, is encouraging interested Oklahoma families to register their students for free tutoring...
