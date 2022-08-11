The Katama boat landing reconstruction project took a step forward on Monday with the Edgartown select board approval of a contract to get work started in the fall. The town is splitting the cost of the project with the state, which owns the landing. In 2016, a representative from the Massachusetts department of fish and game determined that the landing needed to be completely reconstructed due to deterioration over the years. Since then, a gauntlet of regulatory permits as well as the pandemic have delayed the project.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO