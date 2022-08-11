Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Big Bridge
The state wants to spend $3.25 million replacing the Big and Little Bridges on Beach Road along Sengekontacket Pond with concrete structures, but last week at a public hearing in the Oak Bluffs School, a handful of Islanders tried convincing state engineers to tread lightly because these are no ordinary bridges.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Prepares for Friday Night Fireworks
The annual Oak Bluffs Fireworks are set for a grand return this Friday evening after a two-year pandemic absence. The spectacle begins around 9 p.m. in Ocean Park. “This is our way of celebrating the hot summer, the hard work, all the fun, and all the family time,” said Emma Green-Beach, a member of the Oak Bluffs select board. “The OB fireworks display has always been a way of marking the end of the summer.”
vineyardgazette.com
Katama Boat Launch Renovation Set for Fall Start
The Katama boat landing reconstruction project took a step forward on Monday with the Edgartown select board approval of a contract to get work started in the fall. The town is splitting the cost of the project with the state, which owns the landing. In 2016, a representative from the Massachusetts department of fish and game determined that the landing needed to be completely reconstructed due to deterioration over the years. Since then, a gauntlet of regulatory permits as well as the pandemic have delayed the project.
vineyardgazette.com
Ferry Breakdown Sows Weekend Chaos
A mechanical failure aboard the Steamship Authority’s M/V Nantucket Saturday morning led to travel delays and confusion on both sides of Vineyard Sound. “We had a rather chaotic two days going between the Vineyard and Woods Hole,” said James Malkin, who represents the Island on the boat line board of governors, at the board’s online monthly meeting Tuesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Rising Enrollment Raises Questions About Space at Chilmark School
Enrollment has been on the rise in recent years at the Chilmark School, which is on its way to running out of space for the private, nonprofit Chilmark Preschool that shares its campus, principal Susan Stevens said Monday night. “Our kindergarten this year is 18 [children],” Ms. Stevens told the...
vineyardgazette.com
vineyardgazette.com
Up-Island Power Outage Caused by Accident with No Injuries
A South Road auto accident that knocked out power for more than 2,000 up-Island customers resulted in no injuries. Power, which was out for approximately 50 minutes, has been restored. According to the Chilmark police department, a 2011 Toyota Camry operated by a 17-year-old Chilmark resident left the roadway in...
Comments / 0