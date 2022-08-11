Sustainable seafood spot Fiish has upped its game in Culver City, moving from its smaller original, more takeout-friendly pop-up location from earlier this year to the former Hayden space in the back corner of the Platform development. Chef-owner Colin Whitbread and partner Jamo Willis (along with executive chef Cody Requejo) are now able to expand their on-site production for the casual Japanese menu, moving further into things like dry-aging while expanding the menu to include a full omakase option that can also be done completely vegan. For a la carte diners, expect starters, salads, nigiri by the piece, and larger entrees like miso salmon or coconut curry kanpachi. The 100-seat restaurant now offers a full variety of beer and wine as well as sake and shochu, which are also used for cocktails. Catch Fiish Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner at 8820 Washington Boulevard.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO