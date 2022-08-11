ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eater

A Hidden New Sushi Contender Is Serving Up Dry-Aged Fish in Culver City

Sustainable seafood spot Fiish has upped its game in Culver City, moving from its smaller original, more takeout-friendly pop-up location from earlier this year to the former Hayden space in the back corner of the Platform development. Chef-owner Colin Whitbread and partner Jamo Willis (along with executive chef Cody Requejo) are now able to expand their on-site production for the casual Japanese menu, moving further into things like dry-aging while expanding the menu to include a full omakase option that can also be done completely vegan. For a la carte diners, expect starters, salads, nigiri by the piece, and larger entrees like miso salmon or coconut curry kanpachi. The 100-seat restaurant now offers a full variety of beer and wine as well as sake and shochu, which are also used for cocktails. Catch Fiish Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner at 8820 Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Fancy Midtown Office Tower Swaps in Jean-Georges Restaurant After Booting Daniel Humm Over Vegan Focus

Hot off the heels of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s long-in-the-works Tin Building resurrection, the New York Post reports that the renowned chef and restaurateur will be taking over the sprawling, bi-level restaurant at the base of the new Midtown office tower at 425 Park Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets. The space was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the real estate company behind the tower broke ties with Humm after the chef said he’d only build a vegan restaurant. Vongerichten’s restaurant at 425 Park Avenue — with soaring, 25-foot-high ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot show kitchen — is slated to open sometime in late 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
coloradoboulevard.net

Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6

Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
PASADENA, CA
Eater

NYC Restaurateurs Are Circling Around Central Park Boathouse Sale

The iconic Central Park Boathouse — which announced last month that it was shutting down in October to much dismay — may not stay rudderless for long. The New York Post reports that the city’s Parks Department, which owns the space, is gearing up for a “speedier process” to pass the existing contract on to another operator after restaurateur Dean Poll called it quits due to the rising cost of labor and goods. Sources tell the Post that “a number of unnamed restaurateurs have already come forward” to express interest in taking over the contract, which includes an annual $1.7 million license fee to the city or 7.2 percent of annual revenue (whichever is greater), and working with the labor union that represents 163 workers at the boathouse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The 5 Best Bites I Ate in LA

A version of this post originally appeared on August 13, 2022, in Stephanie Wu’s newsletter, “From the Editor,” a roundup of the most vital news and stories in the food world. Read the archives and subscribe now. I’m often asked how I plan my meals when I’m...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood residents fleeing gated community next to SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD – Inglewood residents in a gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium are fleeing the area after being bombarded with onslaught of traffic congestion and noise emanating from the stadium during events. To make matters worse, a retention wall designed to drown out the noise was removed which makes...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Eater

LA Native Keith Corbin Talks Prison and Purpose in New Chef Memoir

Heartbreak. Triumph. Loss. Joy. Rage. Defeat. Success. Love. Keith Corbin, the chef and co-owner of modern soul food restaurant Alta Adams in West Adams, lays all of that and more on the table in his new memoir, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival (out tomorrow, August 16, from Penguin Random House and co-written by James Beard Award winner Kevin Alexander).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHON2

Congrats! Plantoem celebrates one year in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Plantoem just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their little plant shop in Kaimuki.  Plantoem is a plant nursery selling everything from cacti, succulents, indoor plans, pots and more. Throughout the weeks they hold fun classes like yoga, Pilates, paint and sip nights, facials and meditation.  Zoe Zhang is the owner and founder […]
HONOLULU, HI
breakingtravelnews.com

Delta resumes nonstop service from LAX to Haneda; launches new service from Honolulu

Delta will resume flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Tokyo International Airport (HND) beginning Oct. 30 in anticipation of Japan’s easing travel restrictions. The route will start operating three times weekly before moving to daily starting Dec. 1. The restart of service will use Airbus 330-900neo aircraft...
HONOLULU, HI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in California

If you love to treat yourself to a nice burger from time to time and you happen to live in California or you like to travel to California often, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California

If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI

