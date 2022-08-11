Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
wfxrtv.com
Dr. Morrow shares COVID, public health update for Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Tuesday morning, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) — Dr. Cynthia Morrow — provided the latest details about the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other public health topics. The RCAHD shared their latest data on Tuesday, Aug....
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke expert weighs in on current state of cybersecurity
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Silent and secret attacks on data and sensitive information continue to plague the world. Mary Hamilton — the CEO of a Roanoke-based company, Mad Data IO — says that, based on the current state of cybersecurity, healthcare companies could be in danger. Lately,...
WSLS
Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Farmers face economic turmoil following the pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic, rising gas prices, and supply chain demand have all affected many local vendors. National Famers market week is an opportunity to show how much value vendors bring to our hometowns. Four years ago, a Roanoke City resident quit film to become a farmer. Cam...
macaronikid.com
12 Lynchburg and Virginia Fall Festivals You Don't Want to Miss
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Co. ‘Pack the Bus’ raises $10,000, bus loaded with donated supplies
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The annual back-to-school “Pack the Bus” event was a huge success according to Bedford County Public Schools. On Friday, Aug. 5 a school bus was parked at the Walmart in Bedford County for a school supply donation drive during tax-free weekend. County officials say that approximately $10,000 was raised in addition to all of the donations to purchase supplies for the school district for students in need.
Lynchburg organizations offer free haircuts, back-to-school fun for students
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — On Sunday, Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe joined forces with the 434 Saintz football team to put on a back-to-school bash that offered free haircuts and braiding — not to mention plenty of fun activities — for kids in the Lynchburg community. The co-founder of Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe, Ted […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham to demolish two buildings
Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS warns community of text scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is alerting residents of a text message scam that has been circulating for the past few days. Fire officials say people in the Roanoke area have received text messages — from various phone numbers — with a link to order a department shirt.
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
chathamstartribune.com
Building fitness, community in Danville
William Crowder describes himself as the guy who didn't like his day job and considered going to the gym the best part of his day. He opened a gym. The first Fit Club opened six years ago in South Hill, followed last year by another in South Boston. When Crowder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. clothing swap helps relieve back-to-school financial stress
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Back-to-school season is in full swing, which can cause financial concerns for many families. However, a Campbell County church tried to ease some of that stress on Saturday with its fifth annual clothing swap event. Sarena Wellman, a volunteer with Leesville Road Baptist Church...
NBC 29 News
VDOT gives update on I-64 exit 124 in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A project two years in the making is expected to wrap up by the end of 2022. VDOT says work to bring a diverging diamond interchange to Interstate 64 at exit 124 in Albemarle County should wrap up in a few months. “Definitely by the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Pirate Nights at Crab Du Jour
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pirate Nights are bringing the seas to Crab De Jour Roanoke. Join the crew as they dress in pirate gear and welcome the whole family to enjoy the atmosphere, with kids eating for 50% off. There will also be $5 pirate drinks. More information can be...
chathamstartribune.com
A study of Schoolfield's past earns national award
Historian Ina Dixon's fascination with Schoolfield is bound up in Danville's rise and fall as an tobacco and textile powerhouse, a recent resurgence of Confederate sympathies and the role white supremacy played for the founders of the iconic Dan River Mills, who created the village exclusively for their white workers in the early 1900s.
WHSV
Valley Community Services Board provides resources with Begin with Hope campaign
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “If you don’t know where to begin... begin with hope.” That’s the slogan for a campaign started by Valley Community Services Board to prevent substance misuse and addiction. The Begin with Hope campaign, funded by a state opioid response grant, was...
wfxrtv.com
First round of rescued Envigo beagles all adopted from Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some good news regarding the rescued Envigo beagles it took in last week. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Lynchburg Humane Society announced that all 21 beagles that were recently rescued from the Envigo breeding facility and brought to the Hill City have been adopted into their fur-ever homes.
Comments / 0