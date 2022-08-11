ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairhaven, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
1420 WBSM

Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Convicted of Murdering Friend With Hammer

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man has been convicted by a jury of second degree murder in the brutal bludgeoning death of 39-year-old Lance Correia in the city in October 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said 42-year-old Adam Levesque was found guilty on Monday afternoon after an eight-day trial.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Among Several Charged in Stabbing Melee

WINCHESTER — A Fall River man has been arrested and charged for his participation in a large brawl that led to multiple people being stabbed in a parking lot in Winchester on Sunday. Massachusetts State Police wrote in a release that 39-year-old Julio Lara Alas of Fall River was...
WINCHESTER, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Teen DUI; Bike-Eating Potholes; Thermos Thrower

8:57 a.m. – Police arrested a West Warwick teen, 18, for driving under the influence on Friday, June 24. The teen told police he had been driving on South County Trail when he crashed into three trees after swerving to avoid a deer. One of the passengers in the car told police another passenger, 15 years old, was actually driving when the 18-year-old grabbed the wheel and hit the trees after losing control. Police had the passengers sent to Hasbro Children’s and Rhode Island Hospital for back pain, an injured leg, an injured eye, and a cut forehead.
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairhaven Police#Fairhaven Home Beach
ABC6.com

Person seen on surveillance video breaking into salon in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Somerset police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who’s seen on camera breaking into a salon earlier this week. The break-in happened at the CHIC SALON on Wilbur Avenue just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The surveillance footage shows the...
1420 WBSM

Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
BROCKTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC6.com

Police: 32-year-old man shot in the face in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the face overnight. The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m., stemming from an incident that started on Whelan Road. Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the incident stemmed from a fight at a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket police seek missing woman

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.
PAWTUCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Horse trailer involved in three-car crash in Exeter

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a horse trailer was involved in a three-car crash in Exeter on Sunday. State police said there was no injuries and the horse was safely taken from the scene. No further information was immediately released.
EXETER, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police officer struck by vehicle on River Street

BOSTON — A Boston Police officer was injured Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on River Street in Mattapan. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. According to the department, just after 2:30 a.m., an officer directing traffic in the area...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy