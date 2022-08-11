North Country Assemblyman and business owners call on state to end unemployment insurance interest assessment surcharge

Read full article on original website
New Yorkers troop to the polls, yet again
New York voters are once again trooping to the polls this week. In what can only be described as maddeningly confusing, primaries for some of New York’s representatives will be voted on through August 23rd, the first primaries held during August in New York’s modern political history. In...
Massachusetts gaming commissioners push casinos to open more table games
Gambling regulators in Massachusetts want the state’s resort casinos to open more table games. The MGM Springfield casino is licensed for 100 table games such as blackjack and roulette, but as of last month was operating fewer than half that number. That is not acceptable, said Massachusetts Gaming Commission...
A conversation with Becca Balint on her primary win and upcoming general election campaign for Vermont’s U.S. House seat
Vermont has never sent a woman to Congress, but in the wake of last week’s primary that may change soon. Current Vermont Senate Pro-Tem Becca Balint decisively won the Democratic primary for the state’s at-large House seat with 59.6 percent of the vote. The unofficial tally shows her closest contender, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, received 36.4 percent and Dr. Louis Meyers 1.5 percent. Reached after her win, Balint previewed the general election and talked with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about why her primary campaign resonated with voters.
Massachusetts raises standardized test graduation requirements
Students will need to achieve higher standardized test scores to earn a high school diploma in Massachusetts. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Monday to approve a controversial plan to raise the scores students need on the MCAS exams in order to graduate from high school, a change critics say will only widen existing educational achievement gaps.
