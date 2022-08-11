North Country Assemblyman and business owners call on state to end unemployment insurance interest assessment surcharge

Vermont has never sent a woman to Congress, but in the wake of last week’s primary that may change soon. Current Vermont Senate Pro-Tem Becca Balint decisively won the Democratic primary for the state’s at-large House seat with 59.6 percent of the vote. The unofficial tally shows her closest contender, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, received 36.4 percent and Dr. Louis Meyers 1.5 percent. Reached after her win, Balint previewed the general election and talked with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about why her primary campaign resonated with voters.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO