ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

North Country Assemblyman and business owners call on state to end unemployment insurance interest assessment surcharge

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

New Yorkers troop to the polls, yet again

New York voters are once again trooping to the polls this week. In what can only be described as maddeningly confusing, primaries for some of New York’s representatives will be voted on through August 23rd, the first primaries held during August in New York’s modern political history. In...
ELECTIONS
wamc.org

A conversation with Becca Balint on her primary win and upcoming general election campaign for Vermont’s U.S. House seat

Vermont has never sent a woman to Congress, but in the wake of last week’s primary that may change soon. Current Vermont Senate Pro-Tem Becca Balint decisively won the Democratic primary for the state’s at-large House seat with 59.6 percent of the vote. The unofficial tally shows her closest contender, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, received 36.4 percent and Dr. Louis Meyers 1.5 percent. Reached after her win, Balint previewed the general election and talked with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about why her primary campaign resonated with voters.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts raises standardized test graduation requirements

Students will need to achieve higher standardized test scores to earn a high school diploma in Massachusetts. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Monday to approve a controversial plan to raise the scores students need on the MCAS exams in order to graduate from high school, a change critics say will only widen existing educational achievement gaps.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy