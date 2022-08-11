ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Katy, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Fort Worth, TX
State
Tennessee State
City
Spring, TX
Spring, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Katy, TX
Lifestyle
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Spring, TX
Lifestyle
Katy, TX
Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Restaurants
Thrillist

The 15 Best Happy Hour Deals in Houston

Houston is a big, big city with many, many bars and restaurants, so it’s certain you can find a pretty good drink at a pretty fair cost pretty much anywhere, anytime. But that doesn’t mean you should settle for run-of-the-mill chips and watered down margs for your next happy hour. You could strive for something more, incentives like whiskey smashes and chicharrones, cheap craft beers and local oysters, and live jams paired with boozed-up ranch waters, instead. Whether you’re grabbing drinks with your coworkers, friends, a first date, or your dog, here’s where to score the best HH deals in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Hot Chicken#Chicken Tenders#Chicken Breast#Spicy Chicken#Food Drink#Cookshacks#Baylor University#Ktvt
Click2Houston.com

Poison in concert!

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Poison is in Houston performing with Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe. We’ll have an exclusive interview with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: strong storms possible with a front on Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s next significant round of rain is just a few days away as widespread storms appear likely with the arrival of a cold front. The timing may vary between now and then, for now I’m expecting storms to begin Thursday afternoon. Rain likely continues...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy